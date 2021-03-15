…NCAA Indoor Championships Tough outing for Hooper and Bright

Kaieteur News – Guyana had two of their premier female athletes contesting the women’s triple jump final of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Indoor Championship on Saturday night at the University of Arkansas but unfortunately neither managed to make it to the podium.

The athletes, Natricia Hooper representing University of Florida and Chantoba Bright who turned out for Kansas State University, had commendable performances but were just behind.

The lanky Hooper finished in sixth after equally her Personal Best (PB) distance of 13.53m which she had achieved initially in 2019, while Bright managed 10th place from a field of 16 starters with a best jump of 13.26m.

The event was won Ruth Usoro who leapt an astonishing 14.27m which is now a new meet record of the NCAA National Indoor Championships in the women’s triple jump.

During an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Bright had noted that she was so grateful for her performances so far this season which had allowed her to qualify for her first NCAA Indoor Championships. She mentioned that, “Words cannot express my gratitude to God because I couldn’t have done it without him. I Competed at my first indoor Big XII conference for K-State university and made it to finals, with PBs in both jumps and after 4 years I finally made the NCAA Indoor National Championship for the first time.”

The K-state indoor women MVP will not be too fazed from her performance and she will continue working to improve with the National Triple Jump record very close in her sights after narrowly missing the 13.62 distance with a 13.60 leap recently.

Bright continued that, “Better is yet to come. I’m thankful for everyone who supported me, encouraged me, prayed for me and congratulated me throughout my journey up to this point and also during this time of competition.”