Man who hijacked lawyer’s car, jailed

Kaieteur News- A man was on Friday last jailed after he pleaded guilty to stealing an attorney-at-law’s motor vehicle.

The defendant, Omar Francis, 23, of 72 Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

Francis pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on March 8, 2021, at Lot 395 Bissessar Street, Prasad Nagar, Georgetown, he stole one Toyota Forerunner SUV valued $4M, property of Joan Mars, 67, a lawyer.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Mars got to her home and exited her car to open the gate, leaving the keys in and the engine turned on when Francis entered her motor vehicle and drove away.

Mars reportedly stopped a taxi and chased after Francis who then drove the vehicle into a trench after fleeing several places trying to escape. After Francis exited the vehicle he was captured by public spirited citizens and was later handed over to the police.

While speaking with this publication, the taxi-driver who assisted the lawyer described the incident as an “epic car-chase through Campbellville.” He stated that he had just picked up his son from school and was driving through Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, when an ‘elderly woman’ ran into the middle of the road and flogged him down.

The taxi-driver said, “I stopped and the woman told me that a man just stole her car.” He added, “She hopped into my car and pointed to a SUV that was speeding away in front of us.”

According to the taxi-driver, without wasting anytime, he sped off behind the woman’s SUV and gave chase. “It was a rough drive which lasted some thirty minutes,” he stated.

It was while turning into Ganges Street, Sophia, from First Street, Campbellville, said the taxi driver, that the car thief lost control of the SUV and drove into the trench located in front of the People’s National Congress Reform’ s (PNCR) office Compound.

“The car thief jumped out the car (SUV) and the trench with the woman’s hand bag in his hand and ran into the PNCR office compound,” the taxi-driver disclosed.

Not giving up the chase, the taxi driver said that he exited his car and accompanied by some onlookers, ran behind the car thief and captured him. The police arrived shortly after and arrested the suspect.

After the facts of the charge were presented to the court, Francis said, “Things though right now,” and “I was not in my right sense.” He also told the court that he is remorseful about the incident and that he is willing to pay for the damage. Despite his plea, Francis was sentenced to 18-months imprisonment for the crime committed.