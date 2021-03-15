Latest update March 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Girl, 13, slashes uncle with surgical blade for scolding her

Mar 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- A thirteen-year-old girl is on the run after she slashed her uncle multiple times on Saturday with a surgical blade for scolding her.
Receiving multiple incisions to his face and other parts of his body is Chetram Chandra, 23, a labourer of Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Chandra was attacked by his niece around 17:45 hrs.

One of the wounds Chetram Chandra received during the attack.

Police were told that the girl entered Chandra’s yard and began to curse his mother (her grandmother).Chandra was close by watching movies on his cell phone at the time, decided to intervene. He reportedly scolded his niece about her unpleasant behaviour. Kaieteur News understands that the teen became annoyed at Chandra for scolding her and attacked him.
She reportedly pulled out a surgical blade from her pants’ pocket and slashed her uncle to the face and on both of his hands before running away.
The matter was reported to the police and Chandra was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

“2021 – THE YEAR OF HOPE & VACCINATIONS”

“2021 – THE YEAR OF HOPE & VACCINATIONS”

Mar 15, 2021

By Colin E. H. Croft Kaieteur News – 2021 is easily the most massively hopeful year most people now alive anywhere probably would have had, after the seriously desperate and dangerous 2020, due...
Read More
Team Sanasie/Hope Transformational Leadership will deliver measurable results -Manifesto

Team Sanasie/Hope Transformational Leadership...

Mar 15, 2021

…NCAA Indoor Championships Tough outing for Hooper and Bright

…NCAA Indoor Championships Tough outing for...

Mar 15, 2021

Two women killed in separate accidents

Two women killed in separate accidents

Mar 15, 2021

WeCare and Zeeburg Sports Club to hold West Demerara 10\10 Softball Cricket Cup

WeCare and Zeeburg Sports Club to hold West...

Mar 14, 2021

Team Sanasie/Hope Transformational Leadership will deliver measurable results – Manifesto

Team Sanasie/Hope Transformational Leadership...

Mar 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]