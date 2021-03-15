Girl, 13, slashes uncle with surgical blade for scolding her

Kaieteur News- A thirteen-year-old girl is on the run after she slashed her uncle multiple times on Saturday with a surgical blade for scolding her.

Receiving multiple incisions to his face and other parts of his body is Chetram Chandra, 23, a labourer of Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Chandra was attacked by his niece around 17:45 hrs.

Police were told that the girl entered Chandra’s yard and began to curse his mother (her grandmother).Chandra was close by watching movies on his cell phone at the time, decided to intervene. He reportedly scolded his niece about her unpleasant behaviour. Kaieteur News understands that the teen became annoyed at Chandra for scolding her and attacked him.

She reportedly pulled out a surgical blade from her pants’ pocket and slashed her uncle to the face and on both of his hands before running away.

The matter was reported to the police and Chandra was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted.