WORLD CONSUMER RIGHTS DAY – BIODEGRADABLE PACKAGES AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO PLASTIC

Kaieteur News – Pollution caused by polystyrene and other forms of plastic has become one of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges, and in Guyana, this is no different. In the capital city alone, the Solid Waste Department of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) removes bulks of plastic and other waste from markets, makeshift dumpsites and residents regularly.

The consumer movement marks March 15 “World Consumer Rights Day’’ every year, and this year the focus is on “Tackling Plastic Pollution”.

Plastic is a highly useful material in our everyday lives, but our production and use of plastics, especially single-use plastic, have become unsustainable. This is taking a severe impact on our ecosystems, causing negative environmental consequences including pollution and threatening human health.

As consumers, we are therefore encouraged to adopt quickly the use of alternatives. Thankfully, with the production of biodegradable packaging options, we have useful alternatives.

The Government of Guyana from January 1, 2016 banned the importation, manufacture and sale of Polystyrene and Styrofoam containers forcing companies to utilize bio-degradable or recyclable materials. The Environmental Protection (Expanded Polystyrene ban) Regulations prohibit the use or provision of these containers by food service establishments.

To support the enforcement of the regulation, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) in 2018 developed a National Standard for the Labelling of Biodegradable Food Containers (GYS9- 19:2018) under the Specification for labelling of commodities. The basis for the Standard also seeks to weed out other types of containers, which are making their way into the country without meeting the requirements to be considered biodegradable.

According to the Standard, a biodegradable material is one in which degradation results from the action of naturally occurring micro-organisms such as bacteria, fungi and algae.

It specifies that all biodegradable containers shall be clearly labelled with: A material composition that should be safe and of food-grade quality, the time taken for the item to decompose not exceeding nine months under normal conditions along with its microwavable properties.

In addition, biodegradable certificates are granted for the manufacturing and importation of such products.

Consumers and businesses alike must understand their responsibility in reducing plastic waste. This not only reduces the long-term challenges to managing pollution but also contributes to the reduction of associated health and ecosystem issues. Waste reduction protects the environment for future generations.

As a result of the GYS9-19:2018 compulsory standard, consumers can also upbraid businesses that continue to use any form of polystyrene or Styrofoam materials.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is responsible for monitoring the manufacture, importation, sale and disposal of biodegradable food container according to the Standard.

Consumer Bodies including the GNBS, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) and the Department of Consumer Affairs of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce join in hosting a range of activities to mark the occasion. World Consumer Rights Day is an opportunity to raise global awareness about consumer rights and needs. According to Consumer International, celebrating the day is a chance to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected, and to protest against market abuses and social injustices, which undermine those rights.

For further information, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0062-66 or on WhatsApp at 692-GNBS (4627). Please visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org and like our Facebook page: Guyana National Bureau of Standards.