Team Sanasie/Hope Transformational Leadership will deliver measurable results – Manifesto

Kaieteur News – Team Sanasie/Hope will aim to develop a strategic plan and funding model to establish the most advanced cricket academies and team training facilities in the world, enabling greater cultivation of regional cricket talent and elite West Indies cricket players, their manifesto has promised.

Current Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board Anand Sanasie and Barbados Cricket Association vice-president Calvin Hope will be looking to dethrone President Ricky Skerritt and his vice president Dr. Kishore Shallow at March 28 Cricket West Indies elections.

Sanasie and Hope on Friday announced their manifesto under the theme ‘Operation rescue’. Sanasie and Hope are both Directors of CWI. ‘Operation RESCUE’ is based on Restoring Excellence, Soundness, Confidence, Unity and Enthusiasm.

Below is an extract from their manifesto;

Why should we change CWI Leadership at this juncture?

Is the current CWI leadership capitalizing on the true value of West Indies Cricket at this critical inflection point?

Is our beloved sport in the right hands to realize its fullest potential for the benefit of current & future generations?

What will team Sanasie & Hope Deliver?

What tangible impact will the Sanasie & Hope leadership team provide over the short to medium term that justifies a change at the helm?

Establishing the #1 Women’s Cricket Team in the World!

Women’s cricket is one of CWI’s biggest opportunities and the Sanasie & Hope team will be on a mission to create a high performance cricketing culture that will make our women’s team world renowned. This process will begin with the appointment of a Director of Women’s Cricket Development within the first 100 days of leadership.

Develop the most technologically advanced high performance regional cricket training centres in the world.

The Sanasie & Hope leadership team will develop a strategic plan and funding model to establish the most advanced cricket academies and team training facilities in the world, enabling greater cultivation of regional cricket talent and elite West Indies cricket players.

Establishing a commercial office in Mumbai to expand CWI global brand reach Sanasie & Hope will establish a greater presence in the Euro-Asia market with the establishment of a Mumbai commercial office aimed at CWI brand promotion and securing revenue opportunities such as sponsorships, merchandising & licensing contracts and joint ventures with counterpart cricketing bodies.

The visionary leadership of Sanasie & Hope is needed to overcome current gaps and challenges in West Indies cricket. To establish Future-Proof, Inclusive and Transformative policies for restoring West Indies cricket as a powerful brand and product in the international cricket arena and beyond.

Sanasie & Hope Transformational Leadership will deliver measurable results

Team Sanasie & Hope will implement “OPERATION RESCUE” for West Indies cricket at all levels:

The Proposed CWI Leadership Team interests and investments extend principally into real estate. His clients include Digicel and the Guyana Election Commission with whom he has had long and mutually beneficial relationships over a considerable number of years.

Mr. Sanasie has been a relentless and industrious cricket administrator for over 25 years and rose through the ranks from the club level to serve as a CWI Director for ten years and the Chairman of CWI’s Umpire and Match Referees Sub-Committee. He is the long-serving Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board under whose stewardship Guyana’s cricket has thrived even as he has had to lead the effort to stave off Guyana’s cricket from coming under political control. During his tenure at the GCB the Guyana teams have won twelve regional titles at all levels of cricket including five consecutive regional first class titles and six under 19 titles.

During his over two decades of distinguished service in cricket administration Sanasie served as President of the Wales Cricket Club and President of the West Demerara Cricket Association prior to his elevation to the Guyana Cricket Board. He has served as Demerara Cricket Board Vice President for a number of years and won the Guyana National Sports Commission Administrator of the Year Award in 2016.

For the last six years he has also served, pro bono, as CEO of both the Guyana Cricket Board and Cricket Guyana Inc (Jaguar Franchise). Sanasie is widely and highly regarded throughout the cricket fraternity in Guyana and the Caribbean and has built a strong network of both cricket and private sector associates. He has also used his vast experience in cricket administration to advise other sporting administrations and officials in Guyana.

Sanasie is not only widely respected for his astute business acumen but also brings robust fresh thinking to cricket administration. It is under his leadership that Guyana’s modern Cricket Academy Complex, complete with hostel, lighted field and training facilities was conceived and realised within a few short years. The LBI facility is now one of the leading cricket and sports facilities in Guyana. Sanasie is a former military officer of the Guyana Defence Force. He is also a dedicated family man and has three children with wife Donna.

Calvin Hope from childhood and has played cricket as a professional in Holland and the United Kingdom for a period of 5 years. He is also a former captain of the Barbados Under19 team in West Indies regional cricket and captain of the First Division teams of Carlton and Wanderers Cricket Clubs in Barbados domestic cricket.

Director of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) with over twenty three (23) years in the administration of Barbados cricket in various capacities. Mr. Hope has served as Director on the Board of Directors of the BCA, Chairman of the Marketing & Public Relations Committee, Chairman of Youth Selection Committee, and Member of the Senior Selection Committee. Since 2017 he has been serving as BCA’s Vice President, and Chairman of three (3) Committees-Cricket Committee, Marketing & Public Relations Committee, and Barbados Cricket Legends Committee. He has had many achievements in cricket administration in various BCA capacities over the years.

Mr. Hope is also a director on the Board of Directors of CWI from 2017 to present, currently appointed to CWI HR Committee; and previously served on CWI Marketing & Business Development Committee.

He is a practicing Attorney-at-Law and a Tourism Development & Marketing Specialist with several years experience.

(Continued tomorrow)