Residents call for upgrading of Mon Repos ground

– Rockaway Group of Companies lend support

Kaieteur News – Residents of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara are calling on the authorities to upgrade the play field which is situated at Block 8.

Residents of the area told Kaieteur Sport on Wednesday last that the facility was not upgraded in about 15 years and they are forced to use to ground in its present state.

Ronald Jagmohan, Chairman of the Mon Repos Sports Committee said they have two male cricket teams and a female softball team. He stated that the club participates in cricket competitions on the East Coast.

He explained that the ground needs backfilling and proper drainage and informed that a letter was forwarded to the NDC, but they didn’t receive any assistance.

Jagmohan said that the club has a number of talented players and one of the objectives of the club is to keep the youths meaningfully occupied, but it’s very difficult to do so without adequate facility.

The Committee was formed 13 years ago and even though its members cannot gain maximum use of the facility they are doing fairly well.

Jagmohan said they are looking to form an U15 and U19 team, but it’s very difficult to keep the youths due to the current state of the ground.

Meanwhile, Rockaway Group of Companies has constructed a bridge for easier access to the ground. The bridge cost in excess of $600,000. CEO of the entity Hafeez Ali said he is happy to render assistance and pledged his continued support.

Ali said it’s a wonderful facility and that he would like to see the Committee gain maximum use of the facility whereas they can host matches and other activities.

Jagmohan thanked Ali for his support. The ground is under the control of the Lusignan NDC. (Zaheer Mohamed)