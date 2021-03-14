Regal cricket teams donate winning purse to GHDS school project

….the best is yet to come’ – Hardyal

Kaieteur News – The Dalai Lama once said, ‘our primary purpose in life is to help others’. This is a quote that resonates well with local businessman Mahendra Hardyal who recently presented monetary donations to the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS) for their continued efforts in humanitarian work.

Hardyal, Managing Director of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre (RSCC) who is always lending a helping hand recently presented a total of $1,250,000 to the non-profit organization for the Bal Nivas Shelter for Abused Children and for the completion of the Dharmic Rama Krishna Secondary School.

The Regal boss presented $250,000 to the Bal Nivas Shelter in Ankerville, Corentyne Berbice which represented the entire winning purse from the inaugural Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Over-40 tournament which Regal Masters won earlier in December. The shelter caters for up to 60 children who are suffering from various forms of abuse and needs approximately $500,000 monthly to keep the centre going. However, due to the corona virus pandemic, they are facing tough times especially with fund raising events. This is according to Director of the GHDS, Rajnarine Singh who welcomed the timely donations.

At the presentation which took place at the headquarters of the GHDS, it was stated that it was the first time that a Regal team took part in a hardball tournament which made the moment much more pleasing. In softball cricket, their more favoured format, the Regal Legends retained their title at the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup in November, while their Masters and All Stars team suffered mixed fortunes. For their consistency, Hardyal praised the players and expressed gratitude to their supporters while promising more successes on and off the field.

A presentation of $1,000,000 was also done on behalf of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and the extended Hardyal family to aid in the construction of the Dharmic Rama Krishna Secondary School. The presentation was made by Office Manager, Telesha Ousman who gave the history of the donation, stating that support from the Hardyals dates back several decades when Mahendra’s father, Bhisham served an executive member of the GHDS and was fully supported by his wife Shirley. The devoted couple then got their children; Mahendra, Krishna, Ravi and Ishri deeply involved.

Ousman said there is nothing more pleasing to the Hardyals than supporting children in education and to recover from difficult situations.

In accepting the donation, Singh thanked the Hardyals, the Regal Business Group and cricket teams for their considerations and wished them nothing but success in their future endeavors. The director further stated that the money will go towards the three-phased project which is expected to be completed for the new academic year which is expected to start in September later this year. So far, approximately $200M has been spent to see one building at 90 percent completion, while the second building is 70 percent completed. The third building is yet to start. The remainder of the project requires a further $150M which upon completion will cater for more than 500 primary school students and a similar number of secondary level students.

Over the years, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and Regal Sport have assisted several persons and organizations in various ways, while the Regal cricket teams remain the most decorated outfit on the field. Nevertheless, this may just be the beginning as the passionate and optimistic Mahendra Hardyal reiterated ‘that with spiritual beliefs and talent in sport the best is yet to come both on and off the field’.