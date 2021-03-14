Latest update March 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

One in custody as police look for two more in murder of boy, 10

Mar 14, 2021 News

– President visits family

Georgetown Police Commander Khali Pareshram and his team, expressing their condolences to the family during their visit.

Shot dead during a home invasion, Anthony Cort.

Kaieteur News – One suspect is in custody as Georgetown police hunt two more for the murder of 10-year-old, Anthony Cort. Anthony was shot and killed by armed bandits during a home invasion at Packet Corner, C Field, Sophia on Thursday.
Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Commander of Region 4A, Khali Pareshram said that one person has been arrested in connection with the homicide while his ranks are currently looking for two more.
Meanwhile as the investigators continue their manhunt and necessary investigations, President Irfaan Ali took time out yesterday to visit Anthony’s family. Accompanying him was, the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and Commander Pareshram who together with the President expressed their condolences to the slain child’s mother and siblings. President Ali promised the family that he will do all in his power to bring Anthony’s killers to justice.

President Irfaan Ali consoling Anthony’s mother, Denise McPherson, yesterday during his visit to her home.

Also assuring his family members that his murderers will be placed behind bars was Commander Pareshram, who was accompanied by some of his senior ranks and a pastor, Shane Moses of the Cops Faith Network.
Prior to these visits, Cort’s family had also received a visit on Friday from Dr. Vindhya Persaud, the Minister of Human Services and Social Protection. She pledged that her Ministry would provide assistance. Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon had also visited the family to express his condolences.
Cort’s mother, Denise McPherson is still in a state of shock following the loss of her son. This was not the first time that McPherson has lost a child in tragic manner. In 2015, her 18-year-old daughter, Alicia McPherson was stabbed to death by her jealous boyfriend, Shivnanand Roopnarine during a night at Cappy’s Place, Dennis Street, Sophia. Roopnarine is currently serving a life sentence for the heinous act.

 

