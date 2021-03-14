Hoping to bring publicity to crypto currency trading in Guyana: Meet 25 year old Manisha Wong

By Sueann Wickham

Kaieteur News – As the world becomes more knowledgeable about cryptocurrency, better known as electronic currency, and many persons have been reaping the benefits of investing into the seemingly fruitful money making method, Manisha Wong, a 25-year-old US-based Guyanese, is hoping it can be more publicized in her home country and contribute to the economy.

In her exclusive interview with Sunday Kaieteur News, she expressed that while she is not a professional cryptocurrency trader, it has allowed her to make some “quick side money”.

Wong stated that she was first introduced to crypto during a fruitful conversation with a close friend as they were “getting into finances”. He explained to her that the cost of Bitcoin would actually go up as the years went by, but she did not pay much attention. She then recalled hearing that around September last year, the value of Bitcoin was around $US9,000 and is now around $58,000 meaning that her investment could have quadrupled had she dived into cryptocurrency trading since then. People also use cryptocurrency as a savings account since the value of the currency usually rises, according to Wong.

Wong said that she officially started cryptocurrency trading in January this year and she has learnt that there are many types. “You just pick one study and predict the rises and falls,” the 25-year-old noted. Since then she has been investing and seeing profit and being able to benefit from that venture. She also noted that in the US, cryptocurrency is taxable, so that has taught her to be responsible.

It was exciting to her because she’s never been able to see that method being used to make money before, and thought it would be great for Guyanese youths to start building their wealth. “These digital currencies have been making their way into the mainstream for a while now and certain banks are accepting it… certain businesses are taking payments- digital crypto currency payments. So this is something that’s just not ‘gonna’ go away and if people were to get onto it early especially small countries with less [fewer] than a million people in it…earlier than later instead of being behind, which we always seem to be about 20 years behind, it would actually- it would be a benefit, “ Wong outlined.

Further, she lamented that the main reason for most people shying away from cryptocurrency is the capital needed for a start-up; however, she is determined to dismantle the belief that you need a lump sum of money to get started. She added that persons can start with whatever funds they have and that she merely started with an investment of US$1,000 and in the next month, she saw an increase to US$1,600.

As it relates to ‘e-money’ laws in Guyana, Wong said, “I don’t know if laws will have to change to cater for crypto but everything that deals with money, I’m sure there will be things put in place to regulate crypto. I just feel that they should not be so hard on small traders now that businesses are big traders who do over a US$100,00 in trades or 50,000; however, they should be taxed because that could be taken as another form of tax going to other institutions in Guyana, or infrastructure.”

This infrastructure she said, can be the building of roads and other things similar. She also added that small traders should get some incentives so they would be encouraged to trade and earn an extra income. “I don’t think that the regulations should be so hard on the small traders because that’s exactly how you stop people from rising… if you cripple them with too much tax,” she maintained.

Additionally, she believes that “big” traders should pay their fair tax, which will be beneficial for both government and the free market people.

Wong shared that way before venturing into cryptocurrency trading, she was well on her way to establishing her future and said that she changed courses a lot as she pursued her studies. She has a patient care technician certificate, which she acquired from the Medger Evers College in NY and an Associate of Arts Degree in Psychology from the Miami Dade College.

The ambitious young woman also travelled to Kerala in India to study yoga philosophy and is a certified yoga instructor should she decide to teach it. “But I still consider myself a student and hope to take longer more intense courses throughout my life,” she noted.

Currently, Wong is a model and works in the fashion industry, with the hopes of launching a business venture and pursue higher education when the time is right as it would be very time costly and she wants to make sure it is something she is very sure of.