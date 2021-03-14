52 new infections added to COVID-19 case toll

Latest update March 14th, 2021 12:39 AM
Mar 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 52 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard update, which shows the case toll increased to 9,121.
The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another eight in institutional quarantine, 32 in institutional isolation and 591 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,287 persons have recovered to date with 22 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 206 deaths.
Pic filed as dashboard
Mar 14, 2021Kaieteur News – WeCare Community Services and Promotions will be teaming up with the Zeeburg Sports Club of West Coast Demarara to hold the first “West Demerara 10\10 Softball Cricket Cup”....
Mar 14, 2021
Mar 14, 2021
Mar 14, 2021
Mar 14, 2021
Mar 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is a puzzle in the academic writings of David Granger. The former president has written or edited... more
Kaieteur News – The decision to ban wheat and wheaten flour was typical of backwardness that characterized economic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Several editorials in respected newspapers, as well as blogs by influential persons... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]