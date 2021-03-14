Latest update March 14th, 2021 12:39 AM

52 new infections added to COVID-19 case toll

Mar 14, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 52 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard update, which shows the case toll increased to 9,121.
The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another eight in institutional quarantine, 32 in institutional isolation and 591 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,287 persons have recovered to date with 22 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 206 deaths.
Pic filed as dashboard

