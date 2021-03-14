Latest update March 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$414M Bell Helicopter arrives

Mar 14, 2021 News

Bell 412 EPI Helicopter arriving at Camp Ayangana (Bell heli 1)

Kaieteur News – President, Irfaan Ali, yesterday afternoon, along with members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the diplomatic corp, welcomed the $414M Bell 412 EPI helicopter.
President Ali yesterday attended a ceremony at Camp Ayangana in the capital city for the arrival of the Guyana Defence Force’s newest acquisition. The Commander-in-Chief took part in the inaugural flight of the chopper around Georgetown and disclosed that the purchase of the machine is the beginning of a new trend.
Previously, Kaieteur News had reported the $414M caters for the maintenance of the King Air 350 Beechcraft, to increase aerial operational capacity, the training of four engineers, and for the purchase of one Bell heavy-lift helicopter.
The Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, had explained that acquiring and engaging these two critical pieces of equipment were important to strengthening the operational capacity of the GDF. He said provisions were made for training of both engineers and pilots for the Beechcraft.
“Both engineering and pilot training are specific to aircraft type and so what we are providing here is specific training to the aircraft type. This is not training as is done by the Public Service Ministry… this is specific training for the aircraft type,” Singh had said to the National Assembly.
Singh had further explained that the engineers were identified by the leadership of the Air Corps. The training will be done overseas and will focus on the maintenance and operation of the aircraft.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

WeCare and Zeeburg Sports Club to hold West Demerara 10\10 Softball Cricket Cup

WeCare and Zeeburg Sports Club to hold West Demerara 10\10 Softball...

Mar 14, 2021

Kaieteur News – WeCare Community Services and Promotions will be teaming up with the Zeeburg Sports Club of West Coast Demarara to hold the first “West Demerara 10\10 Softball Cricket Cup”....
Read More
Team Sanasie/Hope Transformational Leadership will deliver measurable results – Manifesto

Team Sanasie/Hope Transformational Leadership...

Mar 14, 2021

Regal cricket teams donate winning purse to GHDS school project

Regal cricket teams donate winning purse to GHDS...

Mar 14, 2021

Residents call for upgrading of Mon Repos ground

Residents call for upgrading of Mon Repos ground

Mar 14, 2021

GFF host MFAP Competitions Development Workshop

GFF host MFAP Competitions Development Workshop

Mar 14, 2021

GCS deliver footwear to athletes

GCS deliver footwear to athletes

Mar 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]