$414M Bell Helicopter arrives

Kaieteur News – President, Irfaan Ali, yesterday afternoon, along with members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the diplomatic corp, welcomed the $414M Bell 412 EPI helicopter.

President Ali yesterday attended a ceremony at Camp Ayangana in the capital city for the arrival of the Guyana Defence Force’s newest acquisition. The Commander-in-Chief took part in the inaugural flight of the chopper around Georgetown and disclosed that the purchase of the machine is the beginning of a new trend.

Previously, Kaieteur News had reported the $414M caters for the maintenance of the King Air 350 Beechcraft, to increase aerial operational capacity, the training of four engineers, and for the purchase of one Bell heavy-lift helicopter.

The Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, had explained that acquiring and engaging these two critical pieces of equipment were important to strengthening the operational capacity of the GDF. He said provisions were made for training of both engineers and pilots for the Beechcraft.

“Both engineering and pilot training are specific to aircraft type and so what we are providing here is specific training to the aircraft type. This is not training as is done by the Public Service Ministry… this is specific training for the aircraft type,” Singh had said to the National Assembly.

Singh had further explained that the engineers were identified by the leadership of the Air Corps. The training will be done overseas and will focus on the maintenance and operation of the aircraft.