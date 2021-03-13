Trophy Stall & RS 53 Restobar & Lounge on board with Big Man Cricket

Kaieteur News – Big Man Cricket has now attracted two new sponsors for its BMC T25 Tournament scheduled to bowl off today, Saturday, March 13th 2021 with 4 matches around the country and another 4 matches tomorrow, Sunday, March 14th 2021.

Trophy Stall is a well-known name on the local circuit specializing in a wide array of trophies, banners and plaques. All of these items are laser engraved on your choice of wood, acrylic or metal. Trophy Stall serves you at 3 locations in the City; namely, Bourda Market, City Mall and South Rd and Bourda St. They also have one in Berbice.

Former West Indies Test Captain, Ramnaresh (Ronnie) Sarwan has expressed his distinct pleasure in being part of the Big Man Cricket T25 tournament in 2021. Ronnie Sarwan has now become a businessman and has recently opened up the state of the art Restaurant and Lounge called RS 53 Restobar & Lounge in Providence, East Bank Demerara, which is on board with the tournament.