Region 10 makes Huge Commitment to Golf

– Sport implemented in all Secondary Schools

Kaieteur News – With golf making huge strides under the stewardship Guyana Golf Association, Region 10 took a huge step forward on Wednesday by moving to implement the golf programme in all seven Secondary schools. (McKenzie High School, Linden Foundation Secondary School, New Silvercity Secondary School, Christianburg Wismar Secondary School, Wisburg Secondary School, Kwakwani Secondary and Harmony Secondary School).

This bold decision by Regional Education District Officer Nigel Richards will see over 600 students have immediate access to the sport and an additional 1,400 when school resumes normal operations. Added to the current school programme, Guyana now has over 800 children playing Golf.

Mr. Richards, speaking at the launch, expressed his gratitude to the assembled Physical Education teachers, the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit, represented by Nicholas Fraser and Lindley Langhorne and GGA President Aleem Hussain for the rapid response to introduction of the game, especially since it’s the only fully compliant covid-19 activity for the kids.

“I have always wanted to try the sport myself and want to thank Mr. Hussain for his extraordinary efforts to make this possible for our children. In Region 10 it is said that we lead, others follow, and again we are proving that is the case.”

The REDO was joined by Ms Gordon-Bynoe (Graduate HoD English), Ms. Greene-Brewster (District Education Officer, Primary), Ms. Daniels (District Education Officer, Secondary), Ms. Anderson (District Education Officer 1) and took the time to receive his first lesson and proved his natural talents extended to golf. “There is no reason that Linden and Region 10 cannot produce the next PGA player to rival Tiger Woods and we have the raw talent, knowledge, desire and I will support all efforts to make it possible.”

The training programme held at Wisburg Secondary School was organised by Lindley Langhorne in coordination with Nicholas Fraser from the MOE Allied Arts Unit and saw teachers take part in theoretical and practical training sessions to prepare them for their individual schools.

With training for teachers from at least 30 additional schools scheduled in August, the goal of 5-6,000 new players by end of 2021 now certainly seems achievable when you look at the numbers and response from students, parents and teachers.

Linden Mayor Waneeka Arrindell and her high level management team met with GGA President after the training and discussed working together to develop a Golf course in Linden that would be able to fulfill the needs of the community whilst the same time attracting Golf tourism dollars. “We feel that it is time that Linden capitalises on the growth and potential that Golf offers and we plan to move aggressively to accommodate Mr. Hussain.”

Several sites in Linden were discussed and detailed inspections and planning is set to commence in the coming weeks. According to Hussain, this fits into the growth plans for the development of the game as the construction of the first modern designed course on West Coast Demerara will commence shortly. “We hope that communities will see the need to add Golf facilities to their areas and the GGA will assist with the design and logistics for development.”

The tremendous interest that Golf brings to the general public was evident as over 50 persons showed up on Day one to participate in the Assuria General Insurance 3-Hole Amateur Golf Championship at the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue. The sponsor was forced to extend the hours of play to start from 15:00 Friday and Saturday to accommodate the number of persons in a covid-19 compliant manner.

That event is open to the public at no cost with lots of food, fun, and prizes available even if you just want to be a spectator.