PADF Donates Children’s Books to the National Library

Kaieteur News – The Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) recently donated to the National Library, fifty (50) copies of Un Cuento de Esperanza/ A Story of Hope, a bi-lingual English and Spanish storybook for children. The presentation was done during a simple handing over ceremony at the National Library by PADF Project Director Jermaine Grant to Ms. Nadine Moore, Deputy Chief Librarian.

Un Cuento de Esperanza/ A Story of Hope is a children’s book with a very captivating storyline and activity pages. The book tells the story of a Venezuelan migrant child’s journey to Guyana, as experienced through the eyes of Gabriela and her mother.

The book is tailored to young readers and introduces the topic of migration with hopes of generating positive conversations in safe spaces. Through its Caribbean migration programme, which is implemented in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, PADF provides support to Venezuelan migrants, returning Guyanese and host communities in areas such as education, livelihoods and skills training, psychosocial support, legal assistance and support combating gender-based violence.

The storybook in part aims to build the foundation for empathy and greater understanding between migrants and host communities.