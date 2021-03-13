PADF Donates Children’s Books to the National Library

Latest update March 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) recently donated to the National Library, fifty (50) copies of Un Cuento de Esperanza/ A Story of Hope, a bi-lingual English and Spanish storybook for children. The presentation was done during a simple handing over ceremony at the National Library by PADF Project Director Jermaine Grant to Ms. Nadine Moore, Deputy Chief Librarian.
Un Cuento de Esperanza/ A Story of Hope is a children’s book with a very captivating storyline and activity pages. The book tells the story of a Venezuelan migrant child’s journey to Guyana, as experienced through the eyes of Gabriela and her mother.
The book is tailored to young readers and introduces the topic of migration with hopes of generating positive conversations in safe spaces. Through its Caribbean migration programme, which is implemented in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, PADF provides support to Venezuelan migrants, returning Guyanese and host communities in areas such as education, livelihoods and skills training, psychosocial support, legal assistance and support combating gender-based violence.
The storybook in part aims to build the foundation for empathy and greater understanding between migrants and host communities.
Mar 13, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Big Man Cricket Guyana Organisation launched its inaugural 25-over competition yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club. The over-45 tournament is set to...
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is a puzzle in the academic writings of David Granger. The former president has written or edited... more
Kaieteur News – The decision to ban wheat and wheaten flour was typical of backwardness that characterized economic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]