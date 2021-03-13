Ogle Airport Inc. loses aviation stalwart

Kaieteur News – Aviation Consultant to Ogle Airport Inc. (OAI) and Former Assistant Airport Manager at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, William Ramayah Sanassee, has died.

Sanassee, 62, of Success, East Coast Demerara, passed away on Wednesday while on his way to seek medical attention after complaints of feeling unwell.

Sanassee had a wide aviation background dating back to 1981 as an Air Traffic Controller in the then Civil Aviation Department.

He subsequently served in the capacity of Assistant Airport Manager – Operations at the Timehri International Airport in 1996, until he migrated to the United States of America in September 2000.

He returned to the land of his birth in 2011 to continue his journey in the aviation sector by joining the Ogle Airport Inc. (OAI) family as Terminal Operations Manager.

Ogle Airport Inc., in making the announcement yesterday, noted that Sanassee, with his degree of knowledge and experience in aviation, “was instrumental in attaining our Aerodrome 3C status thus facilitating our first International Scheduled Operation in 2013 in the form of LIAT.”

William left OAI in April 2016, and returned as an Aviation Consultant in March 2017, holding the position of Safety and Compliance Manager.

He attended numerous Aviation Courses both locally and overseas, which were beneficial to both OAI and himself.