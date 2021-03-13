Latest update March 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

North Ruimveldt man who took self-discharge from GPHC found dead on pavement

Mar 13, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A few hours after a 55-year-old man with leptospirosis took self-discharge from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC); his motionless body was discovered on a city pavement with blood gushing from his nose and mouth.
Winston Blackette, of Laing Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, was on Wednesday night found lying on the pavement just in front of Zoom Online Shopping located on Middle Street, Georgetown.
The 55-year-old man’s body was discovered around 21:00 hrs. by a passerby, who alerted a 74-year-old security guard attached to Da Silva’s Optical. The security guard immediately contacted the EMT Ambulance Services for assistance.
Following their subsequent arrival, the health officers pronounced the man dead.
According to police reports, no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of the man’s body and no foul play was suspected.
Blackette’s body was taken the Lyken Funeral Parlour, where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Big Man Cricket bowls off today

Big Man Cricket bowls off today

Mar 13, 2021

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Big Man Cricket Guyana Organisation launched its inaugural 25-over competition yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club. The over-45 tournament is set to...
Read More
Trophy Stall & RS 53 Restobar & Lounge on board with Big Man Cricket

Trophy Stall & RS 53 Restobar & Lounge...

Mar 13, 2021

Cheddi Jagan Memorial softball cricket set for March 21

Cheddi Jagan Memorial softball cricket set for...

Mar 13, 2021

Region 10 makes Huge Commitment to Golf

Region 10 makes Huge Commitment to Golf

Mar 13, 2021

Rockaway Group of Companies assists LBI CCCC

Rockaway Group of Companies assists LBI CCCC

Mar 13, 2021

GFF pays respects at funeral of Neil “Grizzly” Humphrey

GFF pays respects at funeral of Neil...

Mar 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]