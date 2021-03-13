North Ruimveldt man who took self-discharge from GPHC found dead on pavement

Kaieteur News – A few hours after a 55-year-old man with leptospirosis took self-discharge from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC); his motionless body was discovered on a city pavement with blood gushing from his nose and mouth.

Winston Blackette, of Laing Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, was on Wednesday night found lying on the pavement just in front of Zoom Online Shopping located on Middle Street, Georgetown.

The 55-year-old man’s body was discovered around 21:00 hrs. by a passerby, who alerted a 74-year-old security guard attached to Da Silva’s Optical. The security guard immediately contacted the EMT Ambulance Services for assistance.

Following their subsequent arrival, the health officers pronounced the man dead.

According to police reports, no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of the man’s body and no foul play was suspected.

Blackette’s body was taken the Lyken Funeral Parlour, where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.