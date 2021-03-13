MOE, Teacher’s Union to collaborate on COVID-19 sensitization campaign

Latest update March 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – As they welcomed the recent arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) in a joint press statement issued yesterday, announced that they will be embarking on a sensitization campaign to better inform teachers about the COVID vaccination.
This will include education on the facts surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, their importance, and the benefits of being vaccinated amid the on-going global pandemic.
The MOE and GTU made it clear however, that teachers are not being forced to take the vaccine. “The choice as to whether a teacher is vaccinated will, however, remain with each teacher,” they noted in the statement.
Further, it was stated that in preparation for when vaccines become available to them, plans for the eventual rollout of that process are being made and will be publicized at the appropriate time.
“In the meanwhile, in keeping with the agreement between the GTU and the MOE, and to become ready to access the vaccine, the MOE will issue letters to each teacher so as to make them easily identifiable to health personnel,” the GTU and MOE added.
The Ministry and Teachers Union have stated that they remain committed to their duty to ensure teachers are safe during the pandemic.
Mar 13, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Big Man Cricket Guyana Organisation launched its inaugural 25-over competition yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club. The over-45 tournament is set to...
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is a puzzle in the academic writings of David Granger. The former president has written or edited... more
Kaieteur News – The decision to ban wheat and wheaten flour was typical of backwardness that characterized economic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]