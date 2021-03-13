Latest update March 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

MOE, Teacher’s Union to collaborate on COVID-19 sensitization campaign

Mar 13, 2021 News

The Ministry of Education

Kaieteur News – As they welcomed the recent arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) in a joint press statement issued yesterday, announced that they will be embarking on a sensitization campaign to better inform teachers about the COVID vaccination.
This will include education on the facts surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, their importance, and the benefits of being vaccinated amid the on-going global pandemic.
The MOE and GTU made it clear however, that teachers are not being forced to take the vaccine. “The choice as to whether a teacher is vaccinated will, however, remain with each teacher,” they noted in the statement.
Further, it was stated that in preparation for when vaccines become available to them, plans for the eventual rollout of that process are being made and will be publicized at the appropriate time.
“In the meanwhile, in keeping with the agreement between the GTU and the MOE, and to become ready to access the vaccine, the MOE will issue letters to each teacher so as to make them easily identifiable to health personnel,” the GTU and MOE added.
The Ministry and Teachers Union have stated that they remain committed to their duty to ensure teachers are safe during the pandemic.

 

