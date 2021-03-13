Guyana’s COVID-19 infections surpass 9,000

Latest update March 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2021 News
Guyana’s confirmed COVID-19 infections have passed the benchmark of 9,000 following 76 new cases being reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) via its daily dashboard yesterday. The new case toll now stands at 9,069.
The MOH’s dashboard also shows that six patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 12 in institutional quarantine, 30 in institutional isolation and 562 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,265 persons have recovered to date with 35 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 206 deaths.
Mar 13, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Big Man Cricket Guyana Organisation launched its inaugural 25-over competition yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club. The over-45 tournament is set to...
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is a puzzle in the academic writings of David Granger. The former president has written or edited... more
Kaieteur News – The decision to ban wheat and wheaten flour was typical of backwardness that characterized economic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]