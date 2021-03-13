Guyana’s COVID-19 infections surpass 9,000

Latest update March 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana’s confirmed COVID-19 infections have passed the benchmark of 9,000 following 76 new cases being reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) via its daily dashboard yesterday. The new case toll now stands at 9,069.
The MOH’s dashboard also shows that six patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 12 in institutional quarantine, 30 in institutional isolation and 562 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,265 persons have recovered to date with 35 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 206 deaths.

