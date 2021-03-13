Exxon will replace repaired gas compressor with new one – Production Manager

Latest update March 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil’s Production Manager, Mike Ryan, shared that the United States oil company will replace the recently repaired gas compressor onboard the Liza Destiny Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) with the newer gas compressor that it had recently ordered. Ryan had revealed these details during a virtual press engagement on March 3, last.
During the engagement, the Production Manager indicated that the defective gas compressor, which has forced Exxon to increase its flaring above pilot levels for over a month, was fully repaired. In addition to this, he had reported that the silencers for the compressor were fixed and that both pieces of equipment are en route to Guyana from Germany.
Germany is the home of the manufacturer—MAN Energy – and it where Exxon had sent the compressor and silencer for repairs.
Notably, Ryan revealed that even if the repaired compressor is fully functional after its installation, Exxon would still replace it with the newer compressor it had ordered.
Kaieteur News had reported on February 11 that this new piece of equipment is set to arrive by the year’s end.
