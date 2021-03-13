De Minista should nat steal all de limelight

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Minista of Education announce dat de NGSA, wah we used to call de Common Entrance, gan be in August. De pandemic cause de August holiday now fuh become examination month.

Wah dem boys worry about is when dem gan finish marking dem paper. And if dem gan gat de same problem like wah de CXC gat weh people nah like wah grade dem get.

Aunty Priya mek de announcement of de date of de examinations. But is why she had to do dat? Dem is small announcement. Yuh does leff dem things to de Chief Education Officer. Why a Minista gat fuh announce de date fuh exams.

De Minista should concern she self with bigger problems. Not mekkin’ announcement about de date for exams or sharing out worksheets. Is dat wat Minister wuk come to now?

Dem boys seh allow dem Education officials fuh deh in de limelight so dat people can know dem name and put a face to dem name. If Daniel come and ask some people what is de name of the Chief Education Officer, dem gan stutter. Dem nah know. Dem boys hope dat is not one of de questions wah coming in de Common Entrance examination.

Dem boys remember one time when dem bin write test in school. All de questions were True or False questions. Dem had a chap sit down next to dem boys. He decide fuh answer de questions by flipping a coin. Heads is true; tails is false.

When he done answer de questions, he still continue flipping de coin. De teacher go up to he and ask he why he still flipping de coin. He seh, “I checking back meh answers.”

Talk half and wait fuh hear when schools fully reopening.