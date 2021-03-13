De Minista should nat steal all de limelight

Latest update March 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De Minista of Education announce dat de NGSA, wah we used to call de Common Entrance, gan be in August. De pandemic cause de August holiday now fuh become examination month.
Wah dem boys worry about is when dem gan finish marking dem paper. And if dem gan gat de same problem like wah de CXC gat weh people nah like wah grade dem get.
Aunty Priya mek de announcement of de date of de examinations. But is why she had to do dat? Dem is small announcement. Yuh does leff dem things to de Chief Education Officer. Why a Minista gat fuh announce de date fuh exams.
De Minista should concern she self with bigger problems. Not mekkin’ announcement about de date for exams or sharing out worksheets. Is dat wat Minister wuk come to now?
Dem boys seh allow dem Education officials fuh deh in de limelight so dat people can know dem name and put a face to dem name. If Daniel come and ask some people what is de name of the Chief Education Officer, dem gan stutter. Dem nah know. Dem boys hope dat is not one of de questions wah coming in de Common Entrance examination.
Dem boys remember one time when dem bin write test in school. All de questions were True or False questions. Dem had a chap sit down next to dem boys. He decide fuh answer de questions by flipping a coin. Heads is true; tails is false.
When he done answer de questions, he still continue flipping de coin. De teacher go up to he and ask he why he still flipping de coin. He seh, “I checking back meh answers.”
Talk half and wait fuh hear when schools fully reopening.
Mar 13, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Big Man Cricket Guyana Organisation launched its inaugural 25-over competition yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club. The over-45 tournament is set to...
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Mar 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is a puzzle in the academic writings of David Granger. The former president has written or edited... more
Kaieteur News – The decision to ban wheat and wheaten flour was typical of backwardness that characterized economic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]