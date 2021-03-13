Crabwood Creek woman missing for 13 days

Kaieteur News – Relatives of a Crabwood Creek woman are seeking the assistance of the public in providing information as to the whereabouts of Bibi Fareeda Khan, 53, who went missing some 13 days ago.

According to her sister, Liloon Bhola, the woman would normally venture into the Crabwood Creek backdam with her husband on a monthly basis, since he works at the location taking care of a businessman’s property and animals. Bhola said they would head in at the beginning of the month and venture out month end or before, if their groceries run out.

“Last week Sunday she come out and she buy her stuff and Monday morning she left home around 5:00am. She joined the canter truck that takes in the workmen and after that, we haven’t heard anything,” Bhola said. The woman stated that her brother-in-law (Khan’s husband) came out from the backdam three days ago and “when he come he go and search at dem house and he call he grands and ask for her.” She added that he was told that they thought she was with him and he indicated that she was not.

“He come and tell me and ask me where Fareeda and me tell he she gone and carry the rashin. He tell me he get the rashin but not from she, dem workman give he from the canter truck,” she said. It was then that they became worried and they decided to make a report at the Springlands Police Station. However, since filing the report the relatives claim that the police have made no effort in assisting with the search for the woman.

“I asked the police to go and check with us at the place she was staying with she husband and today is three days and no police na go in yet. This morning me beg dem and then dem tell me how dem got to talk to the man and then dem go tell we…,” Bhola said.

The missing woman lived Lot 27 Grant 1780 (School Dam), Crabwood Creek with her husband. They have six children, four of whom are alive. Khan has five brothers and two sisters. Anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Bibi Fareeda Khan can make contact with her sister on 335-0642.