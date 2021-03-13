Contractor wants $164M for condoms

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday opened bids for several government ministries at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart streets. Notable projects included the approval of supply and delivery of male and female condoms for the Ministry of Health; and the supply and delivery of service connection and meter installation for the Guyana Water Incorporation.

Below are the companies and their bids.

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI): Supply and delivery of service connection and meter installation

Supply and delivery of water meters and boxes in two lots

Guyana Livestock Development Authority: Supply and delivery of one pickup for Disease Surveillance for the Guyana Livestock Development Authority

Supply and delivery of rugged tablets with SIM and GPS capabilities to the Guyana Livestock Development Authority

Guyana National Bureau of Standards: Procurement of new vehicle with Hiab

Procurement of new systems hardware

Ministry of Health: Approval of supply and delivery of male and female condoms

Supply and delivery of emergency refrigerator

Supply and delivery of stationery

Supply and delivery of janitorial supplies

Supply and delivery of dietary supplies