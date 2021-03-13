Latest update March 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Contractor wants $164M for condoms

Mar 13, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday opened bids for several government ministries at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart streets. Notable projects included the approval of supply and delivery of male and female condoms for the Ministry of Health; and the supply and delivery of service connection and meter installation for the Guyana Water Incorporation.

Below are the companies and their bids.
Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI): Supply and delivery of service connection and meter installation

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of water meters and boxes in two lots

 

 

Guyana Livestock Development Authority: Supply and delivery of one pickup for Disease Surveillance for the Guyana Livestock Development Authority

 

 

Supply and delivery of rugged tablets with SIM and GPS capabilities to the Guyana Livestock Development Authority

 

 

Guyana National Bureau of Standards: Procurement of new vehicle with Hiab

 

Procurement of new systems hardware

 

Ministry of Health: Approval of supply and delivery of male and female condoms

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of emergency refrigerator

 

 

Supply and delivery of stationery

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of janitorial supplies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of dietary supplies

