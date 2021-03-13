Latest update March 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Cheddi Jagan Memorial softball cricket set for March 21

Mar 13, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial softball cricket competition is set for March 21 at Lusignan Community Centre ground starting at 09:00hrs.
The 7-a-side competition will be played in the over-40 and open categories. Teams can contact Seeraj Bhimsain on 647-2840 for registration.

