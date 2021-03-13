Big Man Cricket bowls off today

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – The Big Man Cricket Guyana Organisation launched its inaugural 25-over competition yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club.

The over-45 tournament is set to commence today with several matches. Essequibo Eagles will take on GT Royal Rangers at Imam Bacchus, West Bank Warriors will play Jai Hind at Bourda, Upper Corentyne Rangers will face Timothy Masters at Bourda and Real Warriors will battle West Dem Vipers at Enmore.

Speaking at the ceremony Chairman of the Big Man Cricket Guyana Raj Singh said his body has adopted the administration for over-45 cricket in Guyana and is affiliated with its parent body, Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA). He indicated CWIMA has also taken charge of creating cricket structures around the Caribbean to ensure that there are administrators in each country to make Masters cricket more broad base. CWIMA is directly affiliated with the over 50s World Cup Cricket Committee based in Sydney, Australia. He informed that this committee is a private body operating outside the ICC had has so far held two over 50 World Cups. “The Big Man Cricket Guyana is a private entity and exists on the basis of private entrepreneurship.”

Singh said they aspire to develop a strong pool of veteran cricketers through their tournaments. “We note that there has never been a veterans’ association administering masters’ cricket in Guyana and we hope to fill that void.”

He emphasised that BMC is aimed at bringing out veterans to, once again, showcase their immense talent and experience with the glorious game of cricket. He alluded to the many positive spinoffs from this and other future masters’ tournaments which included players being forced to live a healthier lifestyle and to become more involved in clubs around the country while offering mentorship for the youths in these communities.

“We aim to make this competition an annual affair and a platform for fundraising to support the objectives of the organisation,” he said, adding that a 45 overs tournament is planned for later this year since the world cup is a 45 overs competition.

Singh stated that these tournaments will be used as the yardstick to select a Guyana over- 50 squad to face off with their counterparts from the Caribbean and North America in October of this year.

He pointed out that the tournament has attracted eight teams and noted that no such tournament has been held in Guyana on a country wide basis and the players have an opportunity to showcase their skills on an international stage. Singh noted that they have obtained permission from the covid 19 task force and spectators will not be allowed at venues. “We shall provide live streaming for the matches being played at Bourda,” he said.

Singh informed that they had applied to the GCB for their support, but they have decided to withhold their recognition for the competition. “Our committee welcomes an over 40 competition by the GCB as it can be used as a feeder for this tournament.”

The Chairman also mentioned that his aim was to create structures in all the Caribbean islands in order to develop masters’ cricket regionally. Barbados and Trinidad already had strong structures in place and work has already started in the other islands.

The competition is being sponsored by Banks DIH, Bramdeo Persaud Customs Brokerage, Church’s Chicken, Cricket Zone USA, David Persaud Investment Ltd., Games Express, NAFICA/NALICO, Panko Steel Fabrication, P and P Insurance Brokers, Paul Archer Risk Management, Premier Insurance, Ready-mix Concrete, Timothy’s Motorcycle Spares, Trophy Stall, WJ Enterprise and RS 53Restobar and Lounge.

The winner will collect a trophy and $400,000 and the runner up a trophy and $250,000. There will also be prizes for other outstanding performers.