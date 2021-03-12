“We can beat these teams” – Moe FIBA 2023 WC Americas Pre-Qualifiers

Kaieteur News – Just over a month remains before Guyana’s Senior Men’s Basketball Team embarks on their first ever International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup (WC) pre-qualifiers in El Salvador and co-captain; Anthony Moe, is extremely upbeat ahead of the tournament.

Guyana are the highest ranked team in the tournament at 100 and will be pitted alongside Costa Rica, El Salvador and Nicaragua. The top three teams of the group that will be consist of one-off round-robin matches will move on to the next round of qualification.

During an invited comment, Moe revealed to told Kaieteur Sport, his 100% optimism of not only moving forward to the second round of qualifications but of topping the group as well. The towering Power Forward (PF) was among the top performers for UNAN Leon which finished second in the Nicaraguan top flight and he would’ve played against some of the top players for the nations that the ‘Golden Arrowhead’ are currently pitted against.

He analysed that, “I know our guys, we made light work of the competition to win the Caribbean Championships in 2018, I know our guys’ player IQ and their strengths and I am 100% certain that we will make it to the next round of qualifications.”

Moe continued saying during the telephone interview that, “Delroy James is a top guy with tremendous talent and experience in the US and European league, winning the Champions league in 2019 and his presence in our team after not being able to play in 2018 will just make our unit more clinical. I am very happy and super excited at what we can achieve as a unit once we stay focused.”

The co-captain explained that he was saddened by the announcement of Ray Victor’s retirement but he has been reaching out the Guard to try and convince him to take a ‘last dance’ with the National team as they embark on this historic journey.

Moe will not return to Guyana to join the local training squad but will travel over to the El Salvador from Nicaragua, this weekend. Meanwhile, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) has a bill of $15 million to ensure that the men’s team reaches to El Salvador and are equipped to bring glory to Guyana once again as they did in 2018 when they won their first Caribbean Basketball Championship under the guidance of current head coach, Junior Hercules.

So far, the federation has received $1 million in support from the state.