Two remanded for cocaine discovered in bones of salted fish

Kaieteur News – Two men were yesterday remanded to prison when they appeared in court for the alleged trafficking of a quantity of cocaine that was discovered concealed in the bones of salted fish.

The defendants are Navindra Sarwan, 46, called “Tallman”, a shipper of First Street, Cummings Lodge, Georgetown, and Adrian David, 39, a taxi driver of 127 Shell Road, Kitty Georgetown.

Sarwan and David made their first court appearance in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Courts before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

It is alleged that between March 7, 2021, and March 8, 2021, between First Street Cummings Lodge, Georgetown and Amerijet Cargo Shed, Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Timehri, East Bank Demerara, the duo trafficked 3.304 kilograms of cocaine.

It was reported that the cocaine was intercepted at Amerijet’s cargo shed, CJIA.

According to the facts of the charge that was presented to the court by Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford, Sarwan and four others were arrested for questioning after the cocaine was discovered in the salted fish.

The court heard that while Sarwan was interviewed, he revealed that David supplied the cocaine for him to ship. David was later arrested at his home. When the ranks arrived at David’s home, they found samples of salted fish with the same concealment method in his refrigerator. He was then arrested and then taken into custody.

Kaieteur News had reported that on Monday last, C.A.N.U ranks discovered 280 pieces of “plastic wrapped, pencil shaped parcels” with suspected cocaine in the bones of salted fish. According to CANU, the drug bust was made at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and the salted fish was destined for Miami, USA.