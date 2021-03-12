Rockaway Group of Companies supports Kato SC

Kaieteur News – Rockaway Group of Companies recently presented a quantity of cricket uniforms and bats to the Kato Sports Club of Region 8. At a simple ceremony which was held recently at the Everest Cricket Club, CEO of Rockaway Group of Companies Hafeez Ali presented the items to Leo Ramalho who accepted on behalf of the club.

Ali said that during a recent visit to the community he promised the club that he will lend support and he is happy to fulfill that promise. He added that once they utilise the items justly, he will continue to support the club adding that this is something he does across Guyana.

Ramalho thanked Ali for his support.