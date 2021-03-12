Reverend Patrick Doolichand reinstated as Police Chaplain

Related

Kaieteur News – Hours after it was reported that Reverend, Patrick Doolichand, of Success, East Coast Demerara, was dismissed from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) as the Force Chaplain, he was reinstated to his position.Kaieteur News had reported yesterday, based on the dismissal letter seen by this publication, that Reverend Doolichand is being investigated for alleged financial crimes. Also referenced as reason for dismissal in the letter signed by Senior Superintendent, Calvin Brutus, was Doolichand’s prayer at the opening ceremony of the Annual Officers’ Conference last Thursday.The letter noted that Doolichand’s conduct “precipitated His Excellency (Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali), Ministers of Government and other distinguished guests in attendance of the ceremony to express utter disgust at such repugnant, fallacious and inappropriate utterances at the dignified and professional activity.”It further stated that Doolichand’s prayer wrongfully and deliberately portrayed the Force’s image negatively.However, at around 22:08hrs on Wednesday, the GPF in a statement noted that Reverend Doolichand’s revocation was reviewed and the revocation letter was withdrawn. According to that statement, the Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, had communicated with Reverend Doolichand, who agreed to be reinstated and continue to serve as the Force Chaplain.“Contrary to what was said in the revocation letter – His Excellency the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has indicated that he appreciated the eloquent and forthright prayer by the Force Chaplain Pastor Patrick Doolichand at the Annual Officers’ Conference and that he never had any issue with it,” the release further stated.Last Thursday (March 4, 2021), the GPF launched its three-day Annual Officers’ Conference at the National Cultural Centre, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown. In attendance were President Ali; Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards and other distinguished guests of the Joint Services.During Doolichand’s prayer, he asked God to protect the President and give him wisdom and understanding to lead Guyana into great success. The Reverend then went on to pray for the GPF.He said, “We lift the Guyana Police Force before you…if we are honest we are able to say that this Force is haemorrhaging right now. We stand in the gap and we confess the sins of this noble organisation, we confess every spirit of racism in this organisation, we confess the spirit of corruption and bribery, we confess the spirit of injustice.”Doolichand then said, “Above all, we confess the disunity, and we pray oh God, right now, that the Force is so fragmented that unless you help this Force, this Force will continue to be in trouble.”Additionally, the GPF had announced on Wednesday afternoon that Reverend, Doolichand’s appointment was revoked and that he has been replaced by Former Assistant Commissioner, Reverend, Eric Bassant.