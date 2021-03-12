Region Ten woman dies from COVID-19

Latest update March 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported the death of a 39-year-old female from Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) as the 206th COVID-19 fatality. In its press release, it was stated that the woman died while receiving care at its medical facility.
The MOH also reported 65 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday, increasing the case toll to 8,993.
The dashboard shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 16 in institutional quarantine, 31 in institutional isolation and 519 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,230 persons have recovered to date with 19 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
Mar 12, 2021Kaieteur News – Just over a month remains before Guyana’s Senior Men’s Basketball Team embarks on their first ever International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup (WC) pre-qualifiers...
