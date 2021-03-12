Region Ten woman dies from COVID-19

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported the death of a 39-year-old female from Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) as the 206th COVID-19 fatality. In its press release, it was stated that the woman died while receiving care at its medical facility.

The MOH also reported 65 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday, increasing the case toll to 8,993.

The dashboard shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 16 in institutional quarantine, 31 in institutional isolation and 519 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,230 persons have recovered to date with 19 new recoveries recorded yesterday.