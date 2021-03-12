Man stabbed multiple times trying to protect friend

Kaieteur News – A father of three from Mabaruma, North West District, had to be air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Wednesday, due to the severe stab wounds he received from another man, while trying to protect his female friend.

Nursing at least six stab wounds to his upper body is Micheal Pierre, 40, of Hubu Hill, Mabaruma.

According to police reports, the incident, which landed the man in the hospital, occurred between 18:30 hrs. and 22:30 hrs. on Tuesday at Hubu Hill, Mabaruma.

When Kaieteur News made contact with Pierre’s family yesterday, the man’s mother told Kaieteur News that on the night of the incident, just after 18:00 hrs., her son informed her that he was leaving to go home. After he left, the woman recalled that she went upstairs in her house to watch a movie like she usually does. Sometime around 22:00 hrs., she was heading downstairs to lock her gate when she heard a sound like someone’s panting for breath coming from underneath the house. The person then called out for her granddaughter’s name and immediately she recognized it was her son. The woman said she rushed downstairs immediately only to discovered her son lying in a pool of blood. Pierre, in his semi-conscious condition, managed to tell her that “Bash” had stabbed him. Kaieteur News was told that the suspect, Roy Joseph called “Bash,” and Pierre are very much well known to each other and for almost three years he resided with them. Pierre’s mother stated that she immediately alerted her husband, after which they rushed him to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Pierre told this publication, that after he left his mother house, he and the suspect and their female friend went to Joseph’s father house, where they were imbibing alcohol. He remembered there the suspect started to pick trouble with the woman and refused to stop. He claimed that he told Joseph to stop troubling the woman, but again he didn’t listen. Sometime later they left and went to attend Pierre’s aunt’s wake, which was a short distance away. Pierre said that on their way there, again Joseph started to trouble the woman and in the process he tried to calm him down, but because he was intoxicated, Joseph refused to listen. The father of three said as he was about to turn back to head home, the suspect turned on him and dealt several stabs to his back. Pierre claimed that he didn’t get into any argument with Joseph, but had just asked him to stop troubling the woman and because of this Joseph got angry.

The now injured man said that after he was stabbed, he ran to his mother’s house where he collapsed.

He was subsequently rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor who later referred him to GPHC for further medical treatment. Kaieteur News learnt that Pierre was discharged from the medical facility yesterday.

The suspect was later apprehended by the police, and is in custody assisting with the investigations. Meanwhile, the knife that is believed to be the weapon used to commit the act has since been recovered by the police.