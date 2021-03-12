Juveniles responsible for most crimes in Stabroek Market area

Latest update March 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 12, 2021 News
– Region 4 ‘A’ police commander
Kaieteur News – Commander of Region 4 ‘A’, Khali Pareshram said that based on analysis undertaken by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) most of the crimes that occur in the Stabroek Market Area are committed by juveniles.
Pareshram related this to the Minibus Union during a meeting he held with its representatives on Wednesday. The Commander also pointed that according to his analysis, crimes around the various minibus parks in area has been reducing significantly in recent times.
This, he added, is because of the frequent raids, which his ranks have been conducting in the area. Pareshram noted too that his ranks’ increased presence at the Stabroek Market – both in plain clothes and uniform – might have been playing a major part in the crime reduction as well.
In the past, Kaieteur News has been in receipt of many reports of petty crimes being committed in the Stabroek Area. Persons have been complaining of being “picked” of their belongings while boarding minibuses.
Vendors have complained too of being robbed of their sales by knife-wielding bandit
s especially in the evening hours.
Not so long ago, a Venezuelan national while in the vicinity of Demico at the Stabroek Market area was attacked by a bandit who robbed him of his cell phone and wallet. Luckily, that suspect was captured that said afternoon and later charged. A Kaieteur News reporter, Shervin Belgrave was also robbed in November last year by two bandits at knife-point while approaching the Diamond bus park.
In order to further reduce the crimes that occur in the area, Pareshram during the meeting told representatives that they can feel free to share concerns that affect them. This he explained will pave the way for a safer and secured working environ.
The Commander also promised that emphasis will be placed on the use of “WhatsApp” for the sharing of information between the two parties.
Other concerns raised in the meeting by the representatives of the Minibus Union were drivers operating minibuses and drinking alcohol, vendors encouraging thieves in the bus park, schoolchildren loitering in the area and non-adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.
Police officers have since pledged their commitment to working along with the Minibus Union to address the concerns.
