Boy, 10, shot dead in Sophia home invasion

Kaieteur News – A 10-year-old boy had his life snuffed out yesterday, after he was shot dead by bandits during a home invasion. Killed by a bullet that struck him in the chest area is Anthony Cort, of Packet Corner, C Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The young boy was shot sometime around 13:00 hrs., while he and his mom were at their neighbour’s home located just two lots away from their house. His mother has been left devastated by the tragedy and up to press time was still in a state of shock.

According to police, two masked-men armed with a gun had invaded the neighbour’s home around that hour. Anthony’s mother was at the time chatting with the neighbour and another woman in the bottom flat of the house, while the young boy was upstairs with the neighbour’s son.

The neighbour told this newspaper that the invasion took them by surprise and that she did not see where the gunmen came from. They were held at gunpoint; police stated and stripped of their gold jewellery, including bands, rings and a chain. The bandits also robbed them of two cellphones. After robbing them, they forcefully took three women upstairs at gunpoint. As they were almost at the top of the stairs, Anthony ran out of a bedroom and one of the bandits fired a round, which struck him to the chest.

He fell to ground and the bandits aborted the robbery by running out of the house and scaling the fence. An ambulance was summoned, but by the time it arrived, Anthony was dead. The paramedics examined his body for signs of life but found none. They pronounced him dead and the police were called in to carry out the necessary investigations. Based on a spent shell found by detectives at the scene, Anthony Cort was shot with 9MM caliber pistol.

As the hunt is now on for his killer, Anthony’s sister remembers him as pleasant child who was loving and always willing to help, and a lover of video games.