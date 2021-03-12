Dis situation sound confusing

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys wan know if dem petrol companies running de GRA. Because de GRA gat dem boys confused about dis so-called abuse of duty free letters on petrol.

Dem boys nah buying dat crap about dem petrol companies abusing duty free petrol. It nah sound right, and it looking like sheer nonsense on de part of de GRA.

Is de GRA who is supposed to be monitoring dem duty free concessions pun petrol. Dem petrol company just selling and delivering based pun dem letter wah GRA give dem. So if GRA nah doing dem wuk properly, dem should not blame dem petrol company.

Dem boys know dat when dem big company gat to get duty free petrol dem does gat to apply to de GRA, which does give dem a letter to take to de petrol company. If you tell a man dat he entitled to 1,000 gallons duty free and he only buy 500 gallons one time duty free, dat is not de petrol company fault. It can only deliver what de customer want.

And is nat like de petrol company can tek dat extra 500 gallons and give to somebody else. De petrol companies does pay dem petrol tax based on what dem receive and what dem sell. If dem sell duty free fuel dem nah gat fuh pay no tax.

When de petrol come in de country it does go into some big tanks. Dem can only know what dem gat fuh pay tax pun after dem sell and based pun dem same letter wah de GRA submitting to dem.

Talk half and nah accuse dem petrol company without de evidence!