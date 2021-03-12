Dis situation sound confusing

Latest update March 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 12, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys wan know if dem petrol companies running de GRA. Because de GRA gat dem boys confused about dis so-called abuse of duty free letters on petrol.
Dem boys nah buying dat crap about dem petrol companies abusing duty free petrol. It nah sound right, and it looking like sheer nonsense on de part of de GRA.
Is de GRA who is supposed to be monitoring dem duty free concessions pun petrol. Dem petrol company just selling and delivering based pun dem letter wah GRA give dem. So if GRA nah doing dem wuk properly, dem should not blame dem petrol company.
Dem boys know dat when dem big company gat to get duty free petrol dem does gat to apply to de GRA, which does give dem a letter to take to de petrol company. If you tell a man dat he entitled to 1,000 gallons duty free and he only buy 500 gallons one time duty free, dat is not de petrol company fault. It can only deliver what de customer want.
And is nat like de petrol company can tek dat extra 500 gallons and give to somebody else. De petrol companies does pay dem petrol tax based on what dem receive and what dem sell. If dem sell duty free fuel dem nah gat fuh pay no tax.
When de petrol come in de country it does go into some big tanks. Dem can only know what dem gat fuh pay tax pun after dem sell and based pun dem same letter wah de GRA submitting to dem.
Talk half and nah accuse dem petrol company without de evidence!
Mar 12, 2021Kaieteur News – Just over a month remains before Guyana’s Senior Men’s Basketball Team embarks on their first ever International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup (WC) pre-qualifiers...
Mar 12, 2021
Mar 12, 2021
Mar 12, 2021
Mar 12, 2021
Mar 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – I got an email from a Guyanese who is known throughout the length and breadth of Guyana but resides... more
Kaieteur News – It is about time we disabuse ourselves of this nonsense about the need for all the political parties... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]