Construction worker released on bail for stabbing Sophia man

Mar 12, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old construction worker was yesterday released on $150,000 bail after he was remanded to prison on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to murder 28-year-old Vishal Singh two weeks back.
The defendant, Joel Haynes of Sophia, Greater Georgetown appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Roschelle Liverpool on Tuesday and was remanded to prison after he was charged with attempted murder. However, yesterday the matter got called back due to the virtual complainant’s condition, who is in a stable condition in the hospital.
Haynes pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on February 3, at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, he stabbed Singh, a groundsman about his body after an altercation ensued between them. Meanwhile, Haynes was released on bail and the matter was adjourned to May 25 for report.

