Vitality Inc donates $1.4 M in cricket gears to eight Berbice clubs and two youth cricketers

– BCB and RHTYSC honours Sawh with highest awards

Kaieteur News – Eight cricket clubs from the Upper Corentyne area along with two young cricketers from Port Mourant and Tucber Park on Tuesday last received over $1.4 M worth of cricket gears from Vitality Inc. The company, which would be officially launched in Guyana shortly, is headed by overseas based Guyanese Sureian Sawh, a former resident of Upper Corentyne before he migrated to the United States.

The clubs receiving the gears were No 73 Young Warriors, No 72 Cut and Load, No 72 All Stars, No 70 MYO, NO 68 Turn team, No 68 Darkners Superstars, NO 69 Red Rose and NO 69 Vikings Cricket teams.

BCB President Hilbert Foster, who spearheaded the progect, stated that the presentation was another red letter day in the continuing development of Berbice cricket. He stated that the ongoing pandemic was affecting many clubs from organising fund raising events to obtain cricket gears and as such donations such as the contribution from Vitality are much welcomed. Foster noted that since his administration came into office in 2018, clubs and youth cricketers have benefitted from over thirteen millions dollars worth of items. These includes cricket gears, cricket balls, stumps, bicycles, school bags, uniforms, scorebooks, water pitches among others. The BCB President disclosed that he was surprised to be contacted by Sawh, who indicated that he was very impressed by the development taking place in Berbice cricket and wanted to contribute to clubs in his birthplace.

The donated items included batting pads, batting gloves, helmets, stumps, gears bag among others and each club received a package worth about one hundred and fifty thousand dollars. The company also handed over two cricket packages to two promising youth players from the Port Mourant Cricket Clubs. They each collected a pair of batting pads, batting gloves and a bat. Foster urged the clubs and players to take care of the donated gears and to use them for the intended purpose. He also advised the management of the clubs to invest in youth teams so that the future of each of the clubs can be assured.

Director of Vitality Inc, Mahesh Ramoutar speaking on behalf of the company stated that numerous donations were done across the country in private over the last few years and as business expands in Guyana, it would be broadened. He stated that Vitality was pleased to be associated with Berbice Cricket and expressed confidence that the relationship would be expanded in the future.

Immediately after the presentation, Foster and Sawh led their delegation in talks to strengthen the relationship. Discussions centered on a cricket tournament for the Upper Corentyne area, an educational scholarship and assistance for first division teams. The BCB would soon release updates on the progress of the talks.

Lakeram Latchman speaking on behalf of the eight teams expressed thanks to Vitality Inc for the much needed assistance. He hailed the leadership of Foster at the BCB as remarkable and reassured the donors that the gears would be taken care of.

The BCB and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club also conferred their highest awards-Tribute to Heroes and Dolphin Award of Excellence respectively on Sawh.