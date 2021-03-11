Two realistic KPI’s set by GFF for World and Gold Cups – TD Greenwood

Kaieteur News – Technical Director of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Ian Greenwood has disclosed that that the Federation has set two realistic Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for the Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT) to achieve in the coming months as Guyana embark on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers as well as the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification tournament.

At a press conference hosted by the GFF on Tuesday to announce plans for the World Cup where Guyana would be playing its first two matches in the Dominican Republic later this month, Greenwood took the opportunity to shed some light on their aims.

He also indicated that lots of work would have been taking place behind the scenes with regards to adding young and exciting non-domestic based players to the group that would be in the provisional squad for Head Coach Márcio Máximo to select from.

Assisting in this regard Greenwood informed are Rawle Adams (Team Manager) and Faizal Khan who is the Head of Recruitment.

The first KPI is to reach the second round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: “We feel that the work has been done on and off the field and with the support from the executive committee and corporate Guyana we feel that this is a realistic target.”

Greenwood, who was appointed TD by the GFF in 2016 indicated that the second main KPI for this year is to improve on the nation’s 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup performance stating that the first outing was a very credible one for the ‘Golden Jaguars’ against the USA, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.

“But Máximo, the players and the staff’s task is to improve on that. Again, we feel that the work that has been done on the field has been fantastic with a real strong quality of domestic based players and the training five days a week has really improved that level. It’s obviously a very difficult time with the pandemic situation in terms of getting the preparations games in.”

Greenwood reiterated that the KPI’s are realistic targets that can be attained and they have every faith in the playing group that they have assembled. (Franklin Wilson)