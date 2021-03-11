The situation at the Linden hospital requires adequate human rights intervention

Dear Editor,

Clearly Guyana has different work rules and definitions of what is acceptable behaviour in the workplace. If the situation with the Nurses vs CEO, Re: KN 10th-“Linden Nurses continue to bar CEO from entering office” was transplanted to certain countries, the CEO would have been dismissed or resigned, apology letter or no apology letter. Then again, such behaviour and even worse comments made by any authority in power not conducive for a smooth workforce environment would be nothing to even think about in other places. Again, it all depends on country. The nurses with the upper hand are clearly correct in asking for his dismissal, that is, if Guyana wants to take the High Road. What makes a strike legal or illegal, when workplace behaviour is at the crux of this matter? (Any well trained HR person would be able to provide the answer in 10 minutes). As it stands, this is a classic textbook example of a hostile workplace environment; and there is no going forward if a hostile environment exists. On the other hand, regardless of the crudeness of the CEO’s remarks as reported; on the alleged nurses’ alleged midnight runs, that itself has to be investigated. Is there any validity to that or not? Or no one wants to open a can of worms and complicate matters? Fair is Fair.

This is strictly a workplace issue, one that falls squarely in the office of HR, or equivalent personnel whose function is also to resolve workplace conflicts, union or non-union, otherwise everyone will believe they have free reign to conduct themselves in any manner. There are boundaries. Any political interference, with a political slant is just to stir the pot, and make matters worse. So, are we taking the HIGH ROAD or the LOW ROAD; in this clearly open and shut case of a classic casebook study of a hostile work environment?

Yours truly,

Chi Kansi