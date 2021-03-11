Region Four man is latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported the death of a 59-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) as the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. In its press statement, the Ministry revealed that the man, who has been recorded as the 205th COVID-19 death, succumbed while receiving treatment at its medical facility.

The MOH also reported 81 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday, increasing the cases to 8,928.

The dashboard shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another eight in institutional quarantine, 32 in institutional isolation and 472 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,211 persons have recovered to date with 11 new recoveries recorded yesterday.