Ramps Logistics partners with Giftland for ‘Device Drive’

Kaieteur News – A child’s most important school supply is now a technological device. The disruption in face-to-face education has put many less privileged children at a substantial disadvantage. In December 2020, Ramps launched its Cross Border Device Drive initiative to assist families throughout Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. To continue bridging the digital divide in online schooling, Ramps partnered with Giftland Group of Companies to provide devices to many students who still lack the resources to access and successfully participate in online learning.

In a statement issued yesterday, Ramps revealed that it recently executed the first phase of distribution of these devices. They distributed sponsored devices to St. Ann’s Girls Home, Joshua House, and community families throughout Guyana. These areas included Central Georgetown, East Bank Demerara (Eccles, Diamond, Herstelling), and West Coast Demerara (Leonora, Tuschen and Parfait Harmonie).

Darren Etherington, Country Manager for Ramps Logistics Guyana, noted the importance of every child having a right to an education. Etherington said, “Children were forced to adapt to this new normal of online learning unexpectedly. Not having access to technological resources has put a strain on their ability to adjust. Every child deserves the opportunity to learn and excel. We hope that our Device Drive supports parents and students in this transition.”

At the handover of the devices, Lorenzo Persaud, Giftland’s Marketing Manager, stated, “The Giftland Group is proud to partner with Ramps Logistics with their Cross Border Device Drive. We recognize that both organizations share a mutual goal to help impact the lives of others. It is something that the Giftland Group is extremely passionate about. We are dedicated to changing lives with the most authentic partners who have the passion and expertize for sustainable change. Helping children and adults, especially in this time of need, is the forefront of everything we do at Giftland.”

This initiative could not have been possible without the collaboration and cooperation within the business community. Ramps believes that the private sector has a vital role in the outreach and assistance of different communities in need, especially children. “No child should be left behind or disadvantaged due to a lack of resources. As part of Guyana’s business sector, it is everyone’s duty to mobilize resources and channel them into community support and upliftment, the statement added.

Ramps Logistics is a supply chain technology company that provides integrated logistics solutions globally. It noted in its statement that “Our organization’s core ideals surround our people, processes, and technology to achieve increased operational efficiency and excellence. Since 2013, our Guyana office has provided Customs Brokerage, Freight Forwarding, Personnel Services, Marine Agency Services, Shorebase Management, Third Party Services to companies in the Distribution, Retail, Manufacturing, and Energy sectors. In every office location, we embed ourselves in the culture and the social issues that matter to our employees. Our purpose fuels us to enhance the lives of the communities in which we operate.”