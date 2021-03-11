Olympic hopeful Baird tears knee ligament

Kaieteur News – National men’s Javelin record holder, Leslain Baird’s chances of making it to the Tokyo Olympic Games may have suffered a huge setback last Sunday during the Athletics Association of Guyana’s (AAG) second development meet, but the Coast Guard man, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport mentioned that he’s staying optimistic.

Baird, who won the men’s Javelin throw last Sunday at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) on the West Coast of Demerara with a distance of 75m was some 10m off the Olympic Standard before tragedy struck.

The Senior Petty officer was seen writhing in pain and it was later diagnosed that he had suffered a ligament tear in his knee. The South American games silver medalist had been pegged as one of the top Olympic hopeful athletes via to represent the ‘land of many waters’ and he is hoping that he won’t be out of commission for too long.

Further consultations with experts are expected to be done in the coming weeks while he will begin rehabilitation with Guyana Defence Force (GDF) attached physiotherapists.

Research has shown that milder knee ligament tears usually last two-four weeks, while the more severe cases would see rehabilitation ranging from four months to as long as a year.

Head of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, bemoaned the terrible injury to the promising athlete that has represented Guyana well throughout the years and shared the collective sentiments of the entire track & field community of a speedy recovery for Baird.

At the first development meet, Baird had tossed the spear a top distance of 77.53m and was highly motivated to keep pushing on but he is adamant that he will stay positive and is hoping to fully recover for the AAG’s National Senior Championships that is scheduled for the April 17-18 and will also serve as another Tokyo Olympic qualifier.