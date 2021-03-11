Grandpa Cheddi nah hear tassa drum

Latest update March 11th, 2021 12:58 AM
Mar 11, 2021
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys get a vision from de afterlife. Dem see Cheddi sit up and waiting fuh dem red flag fuh wave over he grave and fuh tassa drum fuh awaken de dead at Babu Jaan.
Cheddi wait and wait. But he nah see no crowd come. He nah hear no tassa drum. Instead of red flag and thousands of people, all he see is couple red shirt and nuff wreath come fuh put pun top he head.
Was Grandma Janet wah did tek lil boy fuh do big man wuk. Lil puppy now grow into big dog. And de puppy biting he master.
Dem send de Minister of Crops fuh lay de wreath. Grandpa Cheddi bussin’ he brains fuh remember if he know dis chap. He looking fuh he old friends, Donald and Sam, but he nah see dem.
Grandpa Cheddi so disappointed dat even if Prakash and de man wah bin part de Red Sea bin turn up he would a hug dem. He remember wah wan English poet bin seh, “Ingratitude is monstrous; and for the multitude to be ungrateful, were to make a monster of the multitude.”
Babu Jaan quiet since last week. Grandpa Cheddi wait 28 years fuh get back in office. So he seh he gan wait one more year and see whether de tassa drums and de red flags gan return.
Talk half and remember wah old people bin seh about ingratitude.
