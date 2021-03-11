GPHC launches probe into death of newborn baby

By Alliyah Allicock

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has launched an investigation into the death of four-day-old, Aklima Mohamed, who passed away at the hospital last Sunday.

The hospital’s Communications Manager, Ms. Chelauna Providence, told Kaieteur News yesterday that a thorough investigation into the child’s death will be done. She was however unable to offer any other comment on the incident.

Stephanie Burnett, the mother of the dead infant, told this publication that after giving birth to her baby last week Thursday through a caesarean section, she was assured by the doctor who attended to her that she was safe and the baby was healthy. The 26-year-old mother recalled that on Friday, she was discharged from the hospital but her baby girl was not since she was told that she had an infection. The grieving woman claimed that her baby was receiving antibiotics treatment for the infection.

On the day of the infant’s death, Burnett recounted that sometime after 06:00 hrs., after her child was given a dose of her medication, she observed that the colour of her skin gradually changing to blue. After seeing this, she said that her baby started panting for breath and this got her worried. Immediately, she said, she raised an alarm with one of the nurses. According to the woman, the nurse had asked her about the child’s colour and she had explained that it occurred after the medication was administered to the child. Upon hearing that, the woman said her baby was taken from her and rushed to a doctor, who examined her. After watching the doctor in action, Burnett said that she became convinced that something was wrong with her child. She said that she waited for a while before asking the doctor what was wrong with her baby, but at the time got no answers.

Burnett said that after sometime, she and her husband were called downstairs to speak with the doctor. The woman said that she and her husband, in the company of her mother-in-law, responded to the invitation. When they arrived, the woman said that the doctor told them that the baby had died. It was also explained to them that the reason the child was rushed to the doctor was because she was not breathing. Burnett related too that the doctor revealed too that the child’s lungs were damaged and that they could not resuscitate her.

Burnett, who said that she is still in a state of shock and disbelief, is hoping that the hospital can provide some plausible explanation as to what really happened to her baby since she was assured that all was well after delivery.

This publication was informed that a post mortem was conducted on the child’s remains, but the cause of death is yet to be related to the grieving parents.

=