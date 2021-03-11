Freddie Kissoon is not to be trusted

Dear Editor:

Response is made to Freddie Kissoon’s letter, “This man is unfit to be part of civil society’s functionalism” (KN: 7th March 2021). Freddie is in no position to determine anyone’s fitness for societal functionality. He does not qualify and has proven himself, time and time again as a cheat, a distorter of reality and a scoundrel whom no one can take seriously or trust. He is now bawling that I used “adjective” to respond to him, but he didn’t when he wrote about me.

In his 2nd March column, he asserted that the Trades Union Congress (TUC) is me and I am the TUC, on a position addressed by me and also by the TUC separately, yet asked the stupid question, “what is the TUC’s position?” When his deception was exposed (see response, “Lincoln Lewis takes Freddie Kissoon to task again” 5th March) he responded on 7th March to distort by suggesting he “was prompted to write the piece because Lewis indicated that his published position in the print media was his own and he didn’t sign as TUC’s General Secretary.”

He wants to interfere with my life, my career, my future, my legacy, the TUC of which I am a leading part, then determine how I must respond. He has the audacity and is now presumptuous enough to be the aggrieved victim (which he is not) when I respond. But even as he plays victim, puts his tail between his legs and running into holes, I will pursue him and give him the proverbial sledgehammer. No apologies.

His appeal to the editor-in-chief about “polemics/academic” does not impress or fool me. The degreed dunce wants to tell me how I must speak. This is not a game of polemics; this is not an exam where a teacher has to mark or he, Freddie determines what standard he prefers. He started the fight but will not get to determine how I fight back. Nobody dictates my fight other than me.

Kissoon is not somebody to be respected in society and therefore I will not treat him with any kid gloves. He loves to attack people to give him relevance in KN. If his lies attract readership or is a strategy to, any time he comes at me with his catfish politicking he will incur my wrath, the proverbial sledgehammer.

In his previous article (2nd March) he accused me of calling on President Granger “to cancel the 2020 election results” but has switched to saying I called on Granger to “cancel the 2020 election” when asked to provide the evidence of his lie. The pseudo academic is empty on evidence and could only meander all over the place hoping he will be ignored or not challenged.

Now he comes up with more lies that I am engaging in “race hate” and before the court on “criminal charges for assaulting a woman half [my] size.” Only a nincompoop would accuse me of race hate minus evidence and of grabbing land that my ancestor (Cudjoe McPherson) has transport for, even as he ignores the squatters and their efforts to covet the lands which belong to McPherson heirs. The only reason he is spreading these lies is because of the racial mix in the land issue and assumption that accusing me of race hate will adversely impact my militancy for racial justice.

Every organisation he is not part of or cannot dictate to is the subject of his attacks. He is now turning to involve the Catholic Church and the Catholic Bishop – who is part of the Civil Society Forum that he detest – to shape a lopsided fight against me, to attack or marginalize me on lies because of my strident position for respect of all Guyanese, particularly the working class and blacks who are targeted by the Ali/Jagdeo regime marginalization policies and programmes.

Yours truly,

Lincoln Lewis