Foundation engages public on chronic kidney diseases

As World Kidney Day is observed…

Kaieteur News – Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects about 10 percent of the world’s population (about 700 million people) and causes about 1.5 million deaths each year when compared to COVID which has just over 2.5 million deaths, so far.

CKD is a major public health problem because affected persons have reduced life span, reduced quality of life and kidney failure requires dialysis or transplant, of which both are not always readily available or costly.

Most of the burden of CKD is among the poorer nations where there is limited access to health care, among other factors that make patients more vulnerable.

In observance of World Kidney Day today, the Kidney Foundation of Guyana (KFG), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that engages in public sensitisation on chronic kidney diseases is providing educational materials for patients and health professionals on kidney diseases.

The NGO has been engaged in a week of activities aiming to promote awareness on CKD and building support for patients and families.

According to Vice President of KFG, Dr. Areefa Alladin, preventing chronic kidney disease and slowing the progression of CKD may improve the lives of 10 percent of the Guyanese population.

She noted that being diagnosed with kidney disease can be a huge challenge, both for the patient and those people around them.

Dr. Alladin explained that, “the diagnosis and management, particularly in advanced stages of kidney disease, impacts severely upon their lives by reducing their ability, and that of their family and friends, to participate in everyday activities like work, travel and socializing whilst causing numerous problematic side effects such as fatigue, pain, depression, cognitive impairment, gastrointestinal issues and sleep problems.”

Dr. Alladin emphasized too that “people living with kidney disease tend to, above all, want to be able to live well, maintain their role and social functioning, whilst maintaining some semblance of normality and a sense of control over their health and wellbeing,”

“We believe that investing in patient wellbeing and providing support is a cost-effective strategy that may reduce the need for dialysis and transplant. We want patients to be more content, engaged and constructive with regard to their treatment, and thereby improving clinical outcomes. Patients need to feel that their symptoms are effectively managed and be intrinsically motivated to become active participants in their treatment. Ensuring life participation is equally important for both patients and their care-partners, as opposed to feeling consumed and constrained by kidney disease,” she added.

As such, Dr. Alladin said that the Foundation advocates the need for consistent, accessible and support for kidney patients.

She explained too that, the KFG now has persons with chronic kidney disease, dialysis and transplant patients and caregivers on board.

“We think that patient advocacy and involvement is essential for a patient centered approach to health care. We call for more effective and more integrated and holistic symptom management for all patients with kidney disease beyond traditional kidney therapies including effective strategies to identify and manage symptoms that cause suffering, including pain, sleep issues, anxiety, depression, stress, mobility, frailty and others and; ask for more education and management strategies to alleviate these symptoms so that patients and their care-partners can have a better health-related quality of life,” explained Dr. Alladin.

The KFG recently installed a new board which now consists of Chairman Major General (R’td). Joseph Singh; Vice Chair, Dr. Alladin; Secretary, Dr. Maranatha Persaud; Assistant Secretary/Treasurer; Dr. Nicolas Elliott and Treasurer Dr. Omadele Thorne.

Other members include: Dr. Jarrel Watson, Dr. Neil Jafar, Nadine Luthers-Williams, Ivonnna Samaroo, Roshini Razack, Somant Heeralall, Allana Heeralall, Richard Rampersaud, Dr. Kevon Tracy and Dr. Tariq Ramsaroop.

Members of the public can reach out to the KFG on its Facebook page Guyana Kidney Foundation for more information.