Latest update March 11th, 2021 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Chaplain dismissed over prayer for “troubled” Police Force

Mar 11, 2021 News

Reverend Patrick Doolichand. [Photo Credit: DPI]

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday dismissed Reverend, Patrick Doolichand, of Success, East Coast Demerara. In the dismissal letter seen by this publication, it was noted that Doolichand is being investigated for alleged financial crimes.
Also referenced in the letter signed by Senior Superintendent, Calvin Brutus, Doolichand’s prayer at the opening ceremony of the Annual Officers’ Conference last Thursday, was also a major bone of contention.
The letter noted that Doolichand’s conduct “precipitated His Excellency (Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali), Ministers of Government and other distinguished guests in attendance of the ceremony to express utter disgust at such repugnant, fallacious and inappropriate utterances at the dignified and professional activity.”
It further stated that Doolichand’s prayer wrongfully and deliberately portrayed the Force’s image negatively.
Last Thursday (March 4, 2021), the GPF launched its three-day Annual Officers’ Conference at the National Cultural Centre, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown. In attendance were President Ali; Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards and other distinguished guests of the Joint Services.
During Doolichand’s prayer, he asked God to protect the president and give him wisdom and understanding to lead Guyana into great success. The Reverend then went on to pray for the GPF.
He said, “We lift the Guyana Police Force before you…if we are honest we are able to say that this Force is haemorrhaging right now. We stand in the gap and we confess the sins of this noble organization, we confess every spirit of racism in this organization, we confess the spirit of corruption and bribery, we confess the spirit of injustice.”
Doolichand then said, “Above all we confess the disunity, and we pray oh God, right now, that the Force is so fragmented that unless you help this Force, this Force will continue to be in trouble.”
The GPF in a brief statement yesterday afternoon noted that Reverend, Doolichand’s appointment, was revoked effective yesterday. He has been replaced by Former Assistant Commissioner, Reverend, Eric Bassant.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Letter to the Sports Editor Reds Jaguars Super50 Final Analysis

Letter to the Sports Editor Reds Jaguars Super50 Final Analysis

Mar 11, 2021

Dear Sports Editor, Kaieteur News – I would be most grateful for you to consider carrying my thoughts on Guyana’s performance during the recent CG Caribbean Regional Super50 Tournament for...
Read More
Vitality Inc donates $1.4 M in cricket gears to eight Berbice clubs and two youth cricketers

Vitality Inc donates $1.4 M in cricket gears to...

Mar 11, 2021

Two realistic KPI’s set by GFF for World and Gold Cups – TD Greenwood

Two realistic KPI’s set by GFF for World and...

Mar 11, 2021

Olympic hopeful Baird tears knee ligament

Olympic hopeful Baird tears knee ligament

Mar 11, 2021

BCB/ Lets Bet Sports Countywide 100 balls finals

BCB/ Lets Bet Sports Countywide 100 balls finals

Mar 11, 2021

Berbice Educational Institute – Unstoppable

Berbice Educational Institute – Unstoppable

Mar 11, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]