Chaplain dismissed over prayer for “troubled” Police Force

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday dismissed Reverend, Patrick Doolichand, of Success, East Coast Demerara. In the dismissal letter seen by this publication, it was noted that Doolichand is being investigated for alleged financial crimes.Also referenced in the letter signed by Senior Superintendent, Calvin Brutus, Doolichand’s prayer at the opening ceremony of the Annual Officers’ Conference last Thursday, was also a major bone of contention.The letter noted that Doolichand’s conduct “precipitated His Excellency (Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali), Ministers of Government and other distinguished guests in attendance of the ceremony to express utter disgust at such repugnant, fallacious and inappropriate utterances at the dignified and professional activity.”It further stated that Doolichand’s prayer wrongfully and deliberately portrayed the Force’s image negatively.Last Thursday (March 4, 2021), the GPF launched its three-day Annual Officers’ Conference at the National Cultural Centre, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown. In attendance were President Ali; Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards and other distinguished guests of the Joint Services.During Doolichand’s prayer, he asked God to protect the president and give him wisdom and understanding to lead Guyana into great success. The Reverend then went on to pray for the GPF.He said, “We lift the Guyana Police Force before you…if we are honest we are able to say that this Force is haemorrhaging right now. We stand in the gap and we confess the sins of this noble organization, we confess every spirit of racism in this organization, we confess the spirit of corruption and bribery, we confess the spirit of injustice.”Doolichand then said, “Above all we confess the disunity, and we pray oh God, right now, that the Force is so fragmented that unless you help this Force, this Force will continue to be in trouble.”The GPF in a brief statement yesterday afternoon noted that Reverend, Doolichand’s appointment, was revoked effective yesterday. He has been replaced by Former Assistant Commissioner, Reverend, Eric Bassant.