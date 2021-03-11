BCB/ Lets Bet Sports Countywide 100 balls finals

Rose Hall Bakewell, D’ Edwards, RH Canje and Dukestown to battle for Championship

Kaieteur News – The countywide finals of the historic Berbice Cricket Board Lets Bet Sports 100 balls cricket tournament would be played on Saturday 13th of March at the Albion Sports Complex under very strict covid-19 regulations. Powerhouse Rose Hall Town Bakewell along with D’ Edwards CC, Dukestown Warriors CC and RH Canje CC would be the four teams playing in the finals.

The draw was done on Tuesday morning at the St. Francis Developers Training Centre by representatives of the BCB and the clubs D’ Edwards CC would play Rose Hall Canje @ 9AM, while Rose Hall Town Bakewell would play Dukestown Warriors at 11.30AM. The final would start at 2.15PM.

D’ Edwards CC are known to have players who are powerful hitters and among their players expected to be on show would be skipper Jaipaul Heeralall, Keith Fraser, Devindra Lalsa, Heeralall Bridgelall, Azad Khan and Hemraj Heralall. Rose Hall Canje have proven over the last two years that they are no easy walkover and can match fire with fire. They would be led by the hardworking Ameer Rahaman and he is expected to be supported by the hard hitting Sasenarine Sukhu, former national youth player Balran Samaroo, Lloyd David, Mark Sampson, Medium Pacer Zaheer Hussain and the talented Michael Campbelle.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell have dominated the second division level in Berbice for years but with their former skipper Kevin Sinclair debarred from the level and several players like Jonathan Rampersaud, Jeremy Sandia and Mahendra Gopilall unable to play due to age limit, they could be tested on Saturday. No players under the age of eighteen years are allowed to play in the tournament.

RHT Bakewell Challenge would be led by the talented Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Surendra Kissoonlall, Sylus Tundall, Chanderpaul Govindhan, Tyrese Sealey, Erva Giddings and the wily Collis Butts. On the other hand, Dukestown Warriors would benefit heavily on several veterans like Errol Byass, Jermaine Reid, Clavern Beresford, Clarence Beresford, Wayne Amsterdam, Budram Sookdeo and Noland Richards to upset the youthful Rose Hall Town team.

BCB Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu stated that the overall final is the final stage of the historic hundred balls tournament. The first stage of the tournament involved the hosting of four separate internal Zone tournaments for teams in West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne/Central Corentyne and Upper Corentyne. Dukestown Warriors emerged the winner in the Upper Corentyne area, D’ Edwards CC in West Berbice, Rose Hall Canje in New Amsterdam/Canje and Rose Hall Town in Lower/Central Corentyne.

After the final on Saturday, one of the four sub zones winners would be crowned the overall Berbice Second Division 100 balls champion. BCB President Hilbert Foster and representatives of Let’s Bet Sports would share out the prizes.