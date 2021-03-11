Accused found not guilty of 2003 murder of Blue Iguana patron

Kaieteur News – Mark Lowchee, the man charged for the 2003 murder of Club Blue Iguana patron, Collis De Abreu, has been found not guilty of the crime by a mixed 12-member jury before Justice, Navindra Singh, at the Georgetown High Court yesterday.

Lowchee, who was represented by attorney-at-Law, Ravindra Mohabir, had previously pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Yesterday, after a period of deliberation, the jury unanimously found Lowchee not guilty of murder. The panel also found Lowchee not guilty for the lesser offence of manslaughter on a majority verdict 10-2. As a result, Lowchee was told that he was freed of all the allegations and would be able to return home. The case relates to the September 21, 2003 shooting outside Club Blue Iguana in Alberttown, Georgetown.

According to the indictment presented by State Counsel, Tiffini Lyken, Lowchee, known as Marc Lee, was charged for gunning down Albouystown resident, Collis De Abreu, outside the Blue Iguana nightclub at Light and Fifth Streets, Alberttown.

Lowchee reportedly used a handgun and opened fire outside the then-popular Blue Iguana nightspot, killing De Abreu and injuring two other persons.

The shooting likely stemmed from a misunderstanding between the accused and the owner of the nightclub, over a drinking glass belonging to Blue Iguana.

It was further alleged that Lowchee discharged several rounds in the vicinity of the nightclub.

After the incident, De Abreu and the other injured persons were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment. De Abreu was however pronounced dead upon arrival. Police investigations were conducted but Lowchee was not immediately arrested. He evaded the police for 14 years until his capture in 2017. The former accused, who by then had become partly handicapped due to a stroke to his left side, faced a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) in the Magistrate Court. The PI was presided over by Magistrate, Leron Daly, who concluded that there was enough evidence for him to stand trial in the High Court.