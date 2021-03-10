Latest update March 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

WJ Enterprise on board with BIG MAN CRICKET

Mar 10, 2021 Sports

Kavita Sukhu, representative of WJ Enterprise, hands over the sponsorship cheque to Chairman of BMC, Raj Singh.

Kaieteur News – WJ Enterprise of 126 Regent, Street, Georgetown is the latest entity to join the growing list of sponsors of BIG MAN CRICKET which tournament is scheduled to commence on Saturday, March, 13th 2021.
They are the sole distributor of Croxley Paper/Copy Rite Paper and Stationery Supplies.WJ Enterprise has been in the Wholesale Distribution business for several decades and is the leading distributor of Supermarket, Restaurant and Bakery Goods in Guyana.
The family-owned business is headed by Mr. Heeralall Naraine and readily agreed to co-sponsor this BIG MAN CRICKET tournament since he believes it would help to get our senior cricketers more actively involved in the game of cricket which ultimately would lead to healthier lifestyles and enhancement of the community.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

WJ Enterprise on board with BIG MAN CRICKET

WJ Enterprise on board with BIG MAN CRICKET

Mar 10, 2021

Kaieteur News – WJ Enterprise of 126 Regent, Street, Georgetown is the latest entity to join the growing list of sponsors of BIG MAN CRICKET which tournament is scheduled to commence on...
Read More
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers Guyana to face T&T and Bahamas in Dominican Republic; $29M to expended in this window-GFF

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers Guyana to...

Mar 10, 2021

Bel Air Rubis U-17 defeated DCC in 30 overs Cricket

Bel Air Rubis U-17 defeated DCC in 30 overs...

Mar 10, 2021

BCB/Jeremy Gordon Challenge Cup Guymine defeat Tucber A to lift first title in decade

BCB/Jeremy Gordon Challenge Cup Guymine defeat...

Mar 10, 2021

BCB Shimron Hetmyer Grassroot Tournaments

BCB Shimron Hetmyer Grassroot Tournaments

Mar 10, 2021

Former Prime Minister Sam Hinds set to tee off in Assuria Golf Event

Former Prime Minister Sam Hinds set to tee off in...

Mar 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]