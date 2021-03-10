WJ Enterprise on board with BIG MAN CRICKET

Kaieteur News – WJ Enterprise of 126 Regent, Street, Georgetown is the latest entity to join the growing list of sponsors of BIG MAN CRICKET which tournament is scheduled to commence on Saturday, March, 13th 2021.

They are the sole distributor of Croxley Paper/Copy Rite Paper and Stationery Supplies.WJ Enterprise has been in the Wholesale Distribution business for several decades and is the leading distributor of Supermarket, Restaurant and Bakery Goods in Guyana.

The family-owned business is headed by Mr. Heeralall Naraine and readily agreed to co-sponsor this BIG MAN CRICKET tournament since he believes it would help to get our senior cricketers more actively involved in the game of cricket which ultimately would lead to healthier lifestyles and enhancement of the community.