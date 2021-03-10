The test for insanity

Latest update March 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 10, 2021 Dem Boys Seh
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Georgetown was always a fascinating city. In de old days, it used to shock a lot a ‘country’ folks when dem come to de big city and see how many destitute people dem gat living pun de streets. Now a days, de junkies adding to de number of people wah living and sleeping pun de pavement.
But Georgetown also used to have a lot of mad people around. Dem used to have more crazy people around on de streets dan dem used to have in de Mental Ward of de Georgetown Hospital and in de Mental Hospital in Berbice. Dat too used to surprise a lot a rural folks when dem come to de city.
One time a journalist ask a doctor at de Mental Ward, how he does determine who fuh send to Canje and who fuh keep in de ward.
De Doctor tell de journalist dat he gat a simple test he does apply. He said, “I fill a bathtub with water and then give de patient: a) a teaspoon, b) a glass and c) a bucket and tell the patient to empty the bathtub.”
The journalist said, “Oh, obviously a normal person would use the bucket because it is bigger.”
The doctor replied,”No, a normal person would pull the drain plug! Please go to the admission desk and admit yourself to the Mental Ward. We will have to do some more investigations on you.”
Talk half and find out wah happen to all dem mad people!
