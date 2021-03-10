Taxi driver catches car thief after 30 minutes chase

Kaieteur News – A car thief’s ride in a stolen Toyota Forerunner SUV on Monday was short lived, after he was chased into a trench along Ganges Road, Sophia, by a taxi driver.

The car thief, 23, of Pike Street, Sophia, according to police was apprehended sometime around 14:35 hrs.

Recounting the details to Kaieteur News of what eye witnesses described as an epic car-chase through Campbellville, was the taxi driver (name provided) himself.

The man recalled that had he just picked up his son from school and was driving through Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, when an elderly woman ran into the middle of the road and flogged him down.

“I stopped and the woman told me that a man just stole her car,” said the taxi driver.

He continued that “She hopped into his car and pointed to an SUV that was speeding away in front of them.”

Without wasting anytime, the man told Kaieteur News that he sped off behind the woman’s SUV and gave chase.

“It was a rough drive which lasted some thirty minutes,” described the taxi driver.

An eyewitness, who saw the SUV being chased through First Street, Campbellville, described it as epic and filled with lots of tire screeches.

It was while turning into Ganges Street, Sophia, from First Street, Campbellville, said the taxi driver, that the car thief lost control of the SUV and drove into the trench located in front of the People’s National Congress Reform’ s (PNCR) office Compound.

“The car thief jumped out the car (SUV) and the trench with the woman’s hand bag in his hand and ran into the PNCR office compound,” recounted the man.

Not giving up the chase, the taxi driver said that he exited his car and accompanied by some onlookers ran behind the car thief and captured him. The police were summoned and patrol ranks arrived promptly to arrest the suspect and take him away to the Police station, where he remains in custody pending charges.

Cops later identified the elderly woman whose SUV was stolen as Joan Mars, 67, a lawyer, of Lot 395 Bissessar Street, Prasad Nagar, Georgetown. Mars told investigators that prior to the 30 minutes chase, she had just returned home and parked the SUV in front her gate, with the engine on. Mars said that she exited the vehicle and went to open her gate but while doing so, she heard her vehicle being driven off from behind her. When she turned around, Mars saw her SUV speeding off in an eastern direction.